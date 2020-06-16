You are the owner of this article.
Former Charleston restaurant employee accused of shooting into eatery

  • Updated
A former employee of CO, an Asian restaurant on King Street in downtown Charleston, is accused of firing several shots into the business on Sunday. 

John Carmichael Godfrey II, 24, of Charleston surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.

Godfrey has been charged with six counts of first-degree assault and battery, Francis said. 

Police were called to CO about 11:20 a.m. on Sunday after a report of several shots being fired into the restaurant, the spokesman said. 

Three bullets pierced the front window while several employees were inside, but no one was injured, police said. 

The shooting is the second in three years involving a former restaurant employee. 

In August 2017, Thomas Burns, 53, fatally shot Shane Whiddon, executive chef at Virginia's on King. 

The former dishwasher had a troubled past and a criminal record, but Whiddon, 37, believed in second chances and hired the man. 

Burns was fired on Aug. 24, 2017, following sexual harassment claims. Minutes after he was terminated, he turned up at the restaurant in the middle of lunch service. He had a gun and confronted Whiddon, who tried to fight him off. The chef grabbed a knife. 

The gun didn't fire properly at first, but after several tries Burns shot Whiddon in the forehead. He was still breathing when officers arrived, but couldn't be saved.

Following a tense standoff that saw terrified patrons and staff fleeing from the restaurant and other employees trapped inside, a police sharpshooter took Burns down with a single gunshot. 

Burns died more than 100 days later on Dec. 24 at a Columbia hospital.

A CO representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

