Former Charleston police officer found not guilty of striking handcuffed suspect

A former Charleston police officer accused last year of striking a handcuffed suspect was found not guilty Wednesday on one count of third-degree assault and battery.

The former officer, Kevin Schlieben, had been charged by the State Law Enforcement Division in connection with a July 1 incident that investigators had claimed left a suspect, Rashad Robinson, injured.

Responding to questions sent to Charleston County Chief Magistrate Tom Lynn, a court employee said the judge would not comment on the decision.

But the employee, Michelle Clark, confirmed some details about the ruling.

Lynn found "that there was an inconsistency in the wording of the warrant," Clark said. "Based on that, the judge dismissed the warrant, which, in turn, resulted in a dismissal of the charge against the defendant."

Because a jury was sworn in at the time, there is a possibility double jeopardy rules apply to the assault and battery charge, "but not necessarily for other charges," she said. As of Thursday, no other charges had been filed.

Andy Savage — an attorney for Schlieben — said he believes double jeopardy rules apply and that the case "can't come back."

Responding to emailed questions seeking comment, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby had little to say.

"SLED is currently reviewing the court's decision and does not believe it would be appropriate to comment further at this current time," Crosby said.

Drew Evans, an attorney for Robinson, provided brief comments in response to Wednesday's court ruling.

"Regardless of the outcome today, we appreciate of the efforts of the city of Charleston Police Department in initiating an internal review into this incident, SLED in investigating the matter, and the state in taking it to trial," Evans said. "For us as citizens to have trust in our law enforcement institutions, it’s paramount to have transparency and accountability."

In the incident that led to the charge being filed against Schlieben, the officer and his supervisor, Lt. Arthur Myers, responded to reports of a man walking around homes and trying car door handles on the peninsula, police said last year. The officers stopped to question Robinson and tried to detain him after he acted evasive.

After a scuffle that injured the officers, Robinson ran off and the officers chased him, eventually arresting him on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest, police said.

Once Robinson was in handcuffs, body camera footage allegedly showed Schlieben hitting the suspect, police said.

The footage was reviewed the next morning and the officers were interviewed, per department protocol. Schlieben and Myers were suspended with pay about a week later.

Myers was later fired in connection with the incident.

According to Savage, however, there was never any proof that his client struck Robinson.

The attorney said he was able to prove to the court that two points on SLED's arrest affidavit were incorrect. Those statements are:

"The victim Rashad Robinson provided a statement to SLED alleging Kevin Schlieben struck him in the head."

"Kevin Schlieben committed the offense of assault and battery in the third degree while unlawfully injuring the victim Rashad Robinson."

Savage provided a certified transcript of Robinson's interview with SLED agents. In the document, Robinson does not tell agents that Schlieben struck him or identify the officer in any way.

Schlieben is not named anywhere in the transcript and Savage said Robinson was not shown a photo line up of officers and never identified Schlieben as the officer that allegedly struck him.

The attorney said he plans to file a complaint against the SLED agents involved in investigating his client, who had been named Charleston police officer of the year in 2014.

The incident cost Schlieben his certification as an officer. He is still employed by the Charleston Police Department in a civilian role.

Wednesday's court ruling may open the door for Schlieben to appeal for his certification to be restored.