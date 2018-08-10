Charleston's former top cop has a new job at Clemson University.
Greg Mullen was named associate vice president for public safety and Clemson University police chief, according to a statement on Friday by the university.
Mullen was appointed to the role on an interim basis in May while university officials conducted a national search to fill the position, according to the statement. He was hired on a permanent basis following that search.
During his 11-year tenure as chief in Charleston, Mullen oversaw an evolving department as officials worked to reduce violent crime, decrease domestic violence and connect with the community through the city's Illumination Project.
He also led the department through the aftermath of an investigation into the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church that left nine members of a Bible study dead.
Clemson officials praised Mullen's 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including his tenure at the Virginia Beach Police Department where he was an officer and eventually served as deputy chief from 2002-2006.
"Greg has been here a short time, but he already has shown he can have a positive impact on the Clemson University Police Department and the campus community," said Vice President for Student Affairs Almeda Jacks.
For his part, Mullen said he believes the job at Clemson is the perfect opportunity for him to use his education, training and experience to create a balanced campus environment.
"At Clemson, our goals are to educate students and make sure they go out and impact the world while providing a safe and enjoyable environment for them to grow and enjoy their college experience," he said, in the statement. "You can’t respond only from a law enforcement perspective, you must respond from a community perspective and the needs of the people within it."
In addition to his law enforcement experience, Mullen is a U.S. Air Force veteran with 22 years of combined active duty and Reserve service.