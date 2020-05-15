Former Charleston councilman questions treatment of grandson by North Charleston police

Former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. said North Charleston police detained and physically abused his grandson in two separate incidents last week under questionable circumstances.

The civil rights activist said police slammed around and handcuffed his grandson, Joshua Lewis, 21, before letting him go with nothing more than a traffic citation. One of the incidents was filmed by a bystander.

Activists and members of Lewis' family say the incidents illustrate how officers don't treat minorities, especially young black men, fairly and escalate the use of force when it's not needed. Speaking with The Post and Courier by phone, the elder Lewis called both incidents "just unacceptable."

Joshua Lewis’ first encounter with police was a traffic stop at 10:34 p.m. on May 7 at Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. The second happened at 12:50 a.m. May 9 at the Country Inn and Suites, 7429 Stafford Road. Both were documented in police incident reports that made references to possible marijuana use, and a portion of the confrontation at the hotel was recorded by a hotel guest in a hallway as the incident moved into the public area.

Lewis received a traffic ticket for not having a driver's license on him but does not face any criminal charges in connection with either incident.

In the hotel hallway video, which does not depict what led to the confrontation, several North Charleston police officers can be seen with Joshua Lewis, who is on the ground, face down, being handcuffed when the recording starts. One officer can be seen picking him up, putting him into some kind of hold around his neck and then slamming him up against a wall while he's still handcuffed.

James Lewis lost his run for a seventh term on the Charleston council last year to Jason Sakran. While in office, he was a vocal advocate for civil rights and worked to get a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department.

James Lewis said that until North Charleston officials acknowledge they have continuing problems, these kinds of questionable confrontations will keep happening.

"When you hire officers, you expect them to do a job, but sometimes they get out of hand," Lewis said. "When you get pulled over by a police officer, the first thing they think if you’ve got a fine car is you’re a drug dealer."

North Charleston police leadership, including Chief Reggie Burgess, declined to comment directly about the traffic stop and hotel confrontation for this article.

Other than information contained in incident reports, official documentation of what occurred, such as video from dash cams or body cams, was not available.

The department is reviewing both incidents involving Lewis, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a police spokesman.

Two confrontations

According to the incident report documenting the traffic stop, an officer pulled the younger Lewis' silver Jaguar XF over "for an inoperable drivers side tag light." He was with an older cousin, Cordero Fabers.

Lewis didn't have his driver's license with him and gave the officer his name and date of birth, according to the report, which went on to say that Lewis and Fabers were nervous and sweating even though it was a chilly 55 degrees outside.

The officer's request to search the car was declined, the report said. After more units and a police dog arrived, "an assisting unit" told the officer there was "an odor of marijuana" coming from Lewis' car.

Fabers, 31, got out of the car after officers asked to search it a second time. Lewis remained in the vehicle, so officers pulled him out and he "began tensing" and reached toward his waistband, the report said. Officers took Lewis to the ground.

After searching, they found "insignificant amounts of green plant like material" on the car's passenger side, the report said. Both men were let go and Lewis got a traffic ticket for not having his diver's license on him.

Police never cited Lewis for the "inoperable drivers side tag light" that prompted the traffic stop.

In the second incident, a North Charleston officer saw a dark Dodge Ram pickup "driving recklessly" around a sedan and then heard "several shots" from that area, the report said.

Officers tracked one of the vehicles, a silver Jaguar, to the Country Inn and Suites on Stafford Road, the report said.

A hotel clerk told officers two people pried open a door and fled into the hotel and may have gone into room 201, according to the report. The clerk said she did not think the people were guests.

Fabers was not present at the hotel but said his cousin paid for a room at the hotel that night.

Officers knocked on the room's door, the report said. Lewis opened it and officers dragged him into the hall. That's about when the video began.

The report mirrors the traffic stop, saying Lewis started "to tense up" and that officers had to use force to get him into handcuffs, this time "due to the unknown presence of weapons."

No one was charged in connection with the events at the hotel, but police told everyone to leave, citing complaints of "heavy traffic" in and out of the room and an "odor of marijuana" coming from it, the report said.

In a supplemental report, police said Lewis left and returned to the scene with three other people in a blue Ford Escape.

"Mr. Lewis retrieved an item from the Jaguar and then returned to the Escape and left," the report said. "A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle where a pistol grip shotgun was located in vehicle. Due to all parties stating that the firearm was not theirs, the weapon was placed into safe keeping."

Calls for action

Speaking about the traffic stop, the elder Lewis said people have the right to tell officers they can't search their vehicle and that for a situation to escalate after not consenting to a search is "unacceptable; people have rights."

Fabers, the younger Lewis' cousin, spoke with The Post and Courier about the traffic stop, which he said escalated after more officers arrived.

Officers were threatening to shoot his cousin if he didn't stop reaching for his waist, but Lewis was wearing basketball shorts and couldn't have tucked a weapon there if he wanted to, the older cousin said.

"You're about to shoot him for no reason," Fabers said. "He's about to get shot for a (expletive) tail light."

Commenting on the traffic stop, Ed Bergeron, co-president of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, said such incidents are problematic.

"Until everyone in our community can expect and rely on our law enforcement officers to serve and protect every person without regard for skin color or ethnicity, we will not effectively build public trust and safety in North Charleston," Bergeron said.

The Justice Ministry and other activist groups have called on North Charleston to conduct a racial bias audit of its Police Department for several years, but so far, little action has been taken on the issue.

And civil rights groups have for years voiced concerns about policing practices in North Charleston.

Allegations of discrimination came to a head after the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott, a black motorist, by a white North Charleston officer who was later tried, convicted and remains imprisoned for violating Scott's civil rights.

Since then, city and police officials have said they've moved away from problematic practices, such as traffic stops like the one used to pull over Lewis, and have focused on building positive relationships with residents in order to foster trust and help solve crimes.

Burgess, the police chief, previously said he's felt the level of trust in the community rising and that he has no problem with an audit.

But such action can't take place without approval by City Council.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina and the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund announced they had requested records on "the disparate racial impact of North Charleston Police Department's policing policies and practices."

A prior request by the Legal Defense Fund showed evidence of racial disparities in North Charleston's policing practices, according to the statement.

Mayor Keith Summey's office did not respond to requests for comment on this story, but the mayor has said earlier this year that the city is consulting with federal authorities "on a holistic review of the department."