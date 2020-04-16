Former Charleston Councilman Louis L. Waring Jr. dies at 91 after a life of service

Those who knew former Charleston City Councilman Louis L. Waring Jr. may have heard him tell the story of how he misrepresented his age in order to join the Navy during World War II when he was just 14.

It was an experience that shaped what would be a long life of public service.

"He did grow up real fast, and probably became a man before his time," said Keith Waring, one of his sons and a City Council member himself. "He came back from the war wanting to make the community better, and he sure did that in an exemplary way."

Louis Waring died peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning at the age of 91. Or, Keith Waring said, at the age of 95, according to Navy records.

“He was as fine a man as I’ve ever known," said former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley. "His life was inspiring, all the way around.”

Louis Waring spent parts of his childhood helping his father sell produce at Charleston's City Market, where he learned to speak some Italian and Yiddish. His teenage years during World War II saw him loading munitions onto ships in California for the Navy.

Waring returned to Charleston after the war to complete his degree at Burke High School, and then worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for more than 30 years.

Waring was active in civil rights, serving as statewide president of South Carolina Colored Parent Teacher Association. He was a plaintiff in a legal fight that desegregated bowling alleys in Charleston, and served in public office on the St. Andrews Public Service Commission and Charleston City Council.

"He was humble and kind, and he exuded this sense that he felt honored to be serving the people," Riley said. “He was a sturdy man, but just so gentle in his ways."

Waring was on City Council from 1994-2012, a time when the city’s peninsula was being revitalized and the city’s suburban areas were growing rapidly. Waring’s son Keith was elected to City Council in 2012 and continues to serve, also representing a district in West Ashley where the Warings grew up.

In 2007, Louis Waring was featured in the South Carolina African American Calendar, which publishes stories about African Americans who were born in South Carolina or lived in the state.

"This is one of the high points of my life," Waring said at the time.

At a City Council meeting where Waring's inclusion in the calendar was noted, Riley said it was appropriate that Waring would be featured in October, because like Waring, October in Charleston is pleasant and gentle.

On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg said: "Having had the privilege of knowing council member Waring and his remarkable family for many years, I understand how profoundly he cared for this community, and how deeply he will be missed by all.”

A city senior center that opened in West Ashley last year was named in his honor, the Louis Waring, Jr. Senior Center on the campus of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

“He was a difference-maker, and that legacy will live on," said Keith Waring.

"He had a good life," Waring said. “He got such enjoyment out of improving our community."

Louis Waring was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Seloris Evelyn Collins, who died on Christmas Day 2005. Survivors include six children, 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Keith Waring said the family has created a scholarship fund to honor Louis Waring and help elderly people who can't afford the senior center membership fees. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Roper St. Francis Foundation, the Waring Senior Center, 125 Doughty St., Suite 790, Charleston SC 29403.