A Myrtle Beach attorney signed a consent order Tuesday admitting to campaign finance violations, bringing an end to the S.C. Ethics Commission's oldest outstanding case and closing a chapter on a political scandal that has haunted the Grand Strand for years.
Robert S. "Shep" Guyton signed the order just two days before his scheduled hearing of 167 civil ethics charges stemming from the 2009 election. He was accused of exceeding contribution limits by moving money to political candidates through shell companies he controlled.
Guyton, a former chair of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, admitted to inadvertently breaking those contribution rules. He was publicly reprimanded by the ethics commission, and ordered to pay $33,000 in fines and administrative fees.
If he had been found guilty on all the charges in a hearing, Guyton faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in possible fines. His long-delayed hearing, which was rescheduled multiple times and at one point put on hold as the ethics commission was reorganized in 2017, had been set for Thursday.
Guyton did not immediately respond to phone messages on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the order, Guyton directed an employee to issue 148 cashiers checks from fourteen LLCs to various political candidates. The checks were delivered to the Myrtle Beach chamber's office, and Brant Branham, who was then the group's chairman, distributed the checks to candidates.
The recipients of the money, which totaled $183,000, included former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, three incumbent city councilmen running for re-election that year, gubernatorial candidate Gresham Barrett and state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach.
The episode has long cast a shadow over Myrtle Beach politics and has helped to stoke mistrust of the chamber, a business advocacy and tourism marketing group that has flexed unusual influence over the politics of the state's most lucrative vacation destination.
