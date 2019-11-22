Frank Hanckel Jr., former president and CEO of Coburg Dairy — which named the famous Coburg Cow in West Ashley on Savannah Highway — passed away Thursday at the age of 86.

Hanckel led Coburg Dairy, now called Borden Dairy, from 1984 until his retirement in 1999. The company had been in the Hanckel family for decades, and was started by his father, Frank Hanckel Sr. in 1920.

Coburg began as a dairy farm but is now mainly used for processing and distributing dairy products throughout the South.

Throughout his life, Hanckel was active in public commissions and boards across the state, and took part in many Clemson-related organizations. A 1955 Clemson graduate with a bachelor's degree in dairy science, Hanckel served on the Clemson University Foundation Board of Directors, Clemson University Board of Visitors, Clemson Dairy Science Advisory Board, and received the Alumni distinguished service award in 1985.

In 2014, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities Degree from the university.

Most of his life was spent working at Coburg Dairy. He started following his graduation from Clemson in 1955 and worked there until his retirement.

In 1959, Bessie, the famous 100-pound cow statue was erected. Though the dairy operations have since moved to North Charleston, Bessie stayed in the original location and has become known for suffering damage from people trying to ride her.

A February 1988 story in The Evening Post described the admiration the Charleston community had for Bessie.

"Over the years, the cow has had her share of woes. She's been ridden, had her tail cut off, had ink splashed all over her and even been pelted with BBs," the paper wrote.

"The tail has been sawed off, torn off, turned upside down and welded. Just the other day, the tail disappeared again," Hanckel told the paper.

Hanckel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Loraine Beach, three children and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church on Meeting Street.

Memorials may be made to the Clemson University Foundation, First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, or Trident United Way.