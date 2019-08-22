A former cadet is suing The Citadel and a former employee over alleged sexual assaults and other misconduct from late 2017 to early 2018.

The federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston on Wednesday and does not name the former cadet. The suit names The Citadel and Kenneth Boes as defendants.

Boes, 57, was arrested Aug. 22, 2018, on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor transferring beer or wine to someone under 21. He resigned from the military college on Aug. 24 that year.

On May 29, authorities dropped the criminal sexual conduct charge, according to court records. The alcohol-related count was transferred to magistrate court, where it remains pending.

Col. John Dorrian, vice president for communications and marketing at The Citadel, said he couldn't comment about ongoing litigation but offered some general statements.

"The Citadel is first and foremost concerned with the safety and well-being of our cadets, students, faculty and staff," Dorrian said. "This is a fundamental principal by which we operate the college. Once notified of these allegations, The Citadel immediately contacted the State Law Enforcement Division."

During that time, Citadel officials ordered Boes not to have any contact with cadets or students, he said.

According to the suit, the unnamed cadet met Boes while attending summer school at The Citadel in 2017. The cadet was 20 years old at the time.

Court documents allege that Boes "recruited, groomed and coerced," the cadet during a time when that cadet was experiencing personal and academic difficulties.

Boes was aware of his "weakened mental and psychological state," and that he used his position of authority over the cadet to prey on him for sexual favors, the suit alleges.

Andy Savage, Boes' defense attorney, said the allegations have no basis and are the result of a disturbed young man trying to cover up his failures.

"As he was about to be drummed out of the corps, he made these false allegations to blame someone else for his multitude of shortcomings," Savage said. "He chose the wrong guy. Boes had an impeccable reputation — still does — at The Citadel and in the Army. ... He can no longer remain anonymous nor hide behind SLED’s bogus criminal allegations and we will finally have an opportunity to question him under oath."