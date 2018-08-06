A new park set to take shape in Hanahan will take the pressure off the city's stressed sports fields.
The transfer of a 53-acre tract — a former missile “blast zone” — from the federal government to the city was finalized in late July, paving the way for new athletic fields, trails and event space near Henry Brown Boulevard.
“When this is done we will actually have two really large regional city parks for our residents,” City Administrator Johnny Cribb said.
Anticipating ownership, the city has already hired engineering and siting company Seamon Whiteside and is about to solicit public input for the design of a passive park and sports fields at the site. Part of the transfer includes stipulations the site be used for recreation and that Hanahan start the project within a year.
“We know what our urgent needs are in our recreation programs,” Cribb said. “We are desperately in need of multipurpose fields.”
There’s not a single football goalpost on city property, he said.
The city’s existing complex at 1000 Railroad Ave. — also about 53 acres — has one soccer field, seven softball and baseball diamonds and an amphitheater.
“Soccer is the biggest program we have and they currently play in the outfield of the softball fields,” Cribb said. “One: that’s not a true field, and two: it totally tears those fields up. They deserve to play on a field that looks like a soccer field.”
In addition, the seasons overlap, creating a scheduling nightmare, he said. The new site will alleviate that.
Parents like Cindy Cobb think it will be a boon to the city.
"Hanahan is already a great place to live," she said. "We enjoy taking our family to the amphitheater for programs and my kids play sports there, so it will be a bonus having a second location where the kids can play and we can walk or whatever right in our city."
Cribb thinks the park will serve many needs.
“We’re going to end up having picnics out there and field days and festivals and events and camps and all kinds of things other than soccer and football,” Cribb said. “Lacrosse is coming on and so is ultimate Frisbee. If any other sport takes off, we’ll have a field that can facilitate it because we’re going to build multipurpose fields.”
The park will include event space and a walking trail around its perimeter that will connect to a 2½-mile trail system currently under construction.
“With the leadership that we have at Berkeley County, the school district and city of Hanahan, I’m very hopeful about what can be achieved on that property,” said Hanahan resident and Berkeley County School Board member Michael Ramsey.
Officials first started looking at the tract, which was once part of the Naval Weapons Station, in 2014 when the school district was searching for a site for a new elementary as part of its $198 million building program.
The parcel was lopped off from an additional 8,950 acres by the construction of Henry Brown Boulevard.
When naysayers bet that the federal government wouldn’t give up the tract, Hanahan City Council members Michael Sally and Kevin Cox, who is now a county councilman, proved them wrong. They enlisted help from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who included the land transfer in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act.
“Some thought that we’d never be able to attain it but we were,” Ramsey said.
At the time, district officials agreed that the location was ideal for a school but shied away from the site because they didn’t want the construction to be contingent on the transfer of the free land.
“The city of Hanahan, as many folks know, fought really hard to get the school district to try to find the best site,” Ramsey said. “We know our small, little community. We’re very much aware of what we’ve got. Hanahan is pretty much built-out and there are not too many good properties available.”
After an extensive search, the district eventually built Bowen’s Corner Elementary on a 21-acre tract on Williams Lane it purchased for about $1.15 million from the city. The school, set to open this month, is adjacent to the new park site and flanked on the other side by a fire station.
The money from the land sale for the school went into a savings account with other funds earmarked for the park development, giving Hanahan nearly $3 million in savings to spend on the project, Cribb said.
“We are in really good shape,” Cribb said. “We put ourselves in a position to build this all in one phase and to pay cash for over three-fourths of it, if not all of it.”
To generate more money, the city plans to sell an additional 21 acres across from the school. The site is zoned for single-family residences.
“A lot of people that build a park like this are in debt for a long time but we don’t like debt,” said Cribb, who was recently elected to become Berkeley County supervisor in January. “We’ve always believed in building up our savings.”
The city has also offered the school district a strip of its new parcel to create an access to the school from Henry Brown Boulevard.
“We’ll see how this works when the school opens but we are very concerned about there being just one way in and one way out,” Cribb said.
The school is currently accessible only via Williams Lane.
“We are in the figuring out stage right now,” Ramsey said. “But my hope is that at some point, we would have an additional access to the school.”
The 900-student school, which was originally slated to open in 2015 but was beset by delays, will ease overcrowding at Hanahan Elementary, Goose Creek Primary and Sedgefield Intermediate.