James H. "Jim" Rozier, whose long tenure as Berkeley County supervisor made him the face of the county for more than a decade, died early Wednesday. He was 77.
He served Berkeley County during a turbulent time as the larger Charleston metro area grappled with the closure of the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard in the 1990s. His work on economic development helped ensure the area weathered the loss of its largest employer.
He passed away after a short illness.
Rozier, who went by Jim, was born Oct. 2, 1941. He grew up in the community of Strawberry, 10 miles south of Moncks Corner, where he attended Berkeley County High School and graduated in 1960. He served as the voice of the Berkeley High Stags for almost 30 years.
A 1993 profile of him in The Post and Courier noted: “Hunting, fishing and delivering the Charleston Evening Post on horseback to 35 customers were part of his youth.”
Rozier studied horticulture at Clemson University. After college, he worked in insurance for eight years before working as a national accounts manager with Playtex for the next 20 years.
Rozier began his political career by winning the Berkeley County supervisor race as a Republican in 1990. He was re-elected three times, serving as the county's top executive and County Council chairman for 16 years.
He served during a time of significant industrial expansion and the addition of new development that allowed the Charleston region to thrive even after the closure of the Navy base. He helped steer Nucor Steel to the Lowcountry and worked with others to develop Mount Holly Commerce Park, where Google's data center is now located.
He also was supervisor when big developments such as Cane Bay Plantation started looking at Berkeley County for massive new subdivisions in the early 2000s.
"It's scary," he said at the time of how many new homes the county would have one day. Nexton and Carnes Crossroads would follow along with housing developments spilling up the Cainhoy peninsula north of Daniel Island.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, as Charleston County Council chair at the time, reached out to Rozier to foster new cooperation, particularly when it came to luring new jobs.
"We sort of broke the ice of trust that started really working together as a region," Summey said. "If a new industry comes to Berkeley County, it's good for all of us."
Summey said Rozier "probably did as much as far as recruitment of jobs there as anybody in the past."
State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Goose Creek, and a former Alcoa executive, called Rozier a force for the betterment of Berkeley County and the region.
"Jim Rozier built Berkeley County," Campbell said. "No matter where you turn, his fingerprints are all over the county. Without Jim Rozier, the county and the Lowcountry wouldn't have the jobs we have today. He worked with other county governments and was instrumental in everybody in the region pulling in the same direction."
Rozier was known for his business-friendly approach and often joked that the pungent odor from a large paper plant near the southern end of Berkeley County "smelled like money."
He also took office just as the city of Charleston annexed Daniel Island and much of the Cainhoy peninsula, then an undeveloped area not accessible via Interstate 526. Always the businessman, Rozier would often say afterward that Berkeley County would still reap the tax benefits of development on the upscale island even though it was part of Charleston.
When Daniel Island's budding population tried to secede from Berkeley County to become part of Charleston County in the late 1990s, Rozier showed them the benefits of staying put and the effort eventually faded away.
Some of those who served with him on County Council recalled his knowledge and business acumen.
"When he was elected supervisor, the county really started to move and get new industry and small businesses," said former state Rep. Bill Crosby of Goose Creek, a Republican who served on County Council from 1997 to 2009.
"He was one of the main, if not the main, people to help Berkeley County turn around and head from a rural county to a more progressive, business-type county," Crosby said.
"Our state and the people of Berkeley County have lost a true leader," added state Sen. Larry Grooms. "I will miss my friend."
Councilman Caldwell Pinckney, a Democrat from the rural southwestern part of the county that is now beginning to see development spill over from the Charleston metro area, said Rozier taught him a lot when he started serving in 2000.
"He pretty much held my hand and guided me through some things and introduced me to a lot of folks," Pinckney said. "We always didn't see eye to eye, but he helped me a lot."
He also remembered how politically savvy Rozier could be.
"He didn't go into any situation blind," Pinckney said. "He had his votes lined up and he basically knew how it was going to turn out. He was a mover and a shaker."
Current Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said in a statement Wednesday the county lost on its strongest leaders ever.
"On behalf of County Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim Rozier’s family and friends," Cribb said. "His passion for Berkeley County and the citizens was apparent the minute you met him.
"He helped mold Berkeley County to become the wonderful place we call home," Cribb said. "He has left behind a great legacy of service and friendship to all who had the privilege of knowing him."
After his retirement, Rozier was appointed to the S.C Department of Transportation Commission, representing the 1st Congressional District in 2012. He chaired the commission in 2015. He also served as president and founder of Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust in 2014.
In addition to his time in public office, he managed several small businesses including the Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens, Whispering Pines Monument Co. and Pet Rest Cemetery and Pet Cremation. He was awarded the small businessman of the year award for Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens in 1988 by the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce.
Rozier often wrote letters to the editor to The Post and Courier praising the community for aiding in his efforts as supervisor from saving military installations to the contribution many citizens made to the Hurricane Andrew Relief Fund established by the county. As supervisor, he focused on economic development, public transportation and county government efficiency.
He was the Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Chairman and was instrumental in forming the Charleston Regional Development Alliance after the Navy base announced in 1993 it would close, taking away about 22,000 jobs. The base officially departed in 1996.
In the 1993 profile, Rozier said he would like to be remembered “as a person who cooperated with others and maybe helped bring consensus to groups of people.”
Rozier is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Best Rozier, three children — Diane, Will and Samantha — and four grandchildren — Sidney, Jude, Vivian and Maxwell. Stuhr Funeral Home on Greenridge Road in North Charleston is handling arrangements.