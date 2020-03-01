Former Berkeley student takes district to court after bus driver abused, impregnated her

A former Berkeley County School District student and her mother are taking the district to court Monday, demanding school officials pay for the health care and child-rearing costs they incurred when a district bus driver sexually assaulted and impregnated the girl in 2015 after grooming her as a middle-school student.

Jurors will have to judge whether the district should have been expected to monitor and control the driver, whose employee file didn't indicate any red flags that the victim's attorney contends should have been obvious.

The driver, Kevin Michael Wesley Jr., is serving a 22-year sentence after pleading guilty in October to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the plaintiff's filings, Wesley began driving for the district in 2010, but had his route switched a couple years later, after a student's mother reported that he had given her daughter $5. He was driving full time when he began driving his victim to and from middle school.

His victim's home was the first stop, she said in a deposition, but Wesley would drop the other students off at their homes and pull the bus over on the side of the road for about 10 minutes every day. He had her sit in the middle of the bus, where he believed there was a blind spot, to kiss and grope her, according to court records.

The buses, which were equipped with cameras and GPS monitoring systems, could have alerted officials had they been monitored, the lawsuit claims.

There were other warning signs, the victim and her mother contend, none of which made it into Wesley's employee file.

He'd been seen at a movie theater with a female student, one witness said, and once had a student sit on his lap on the bus. But these were vague rumors and the behavior included "absolutely no sexual aspect," the district said.

One witness said in a deposition that Wesley told a coworker, "I would get in trouble if I drove your route" after meeting a young girl who rode his colleague's bus.

"Assuming this statement was actually made and reported to the school district, it would not have placed the school district on notice that (Wesley) might engage in improper sexual activities," the district argued in a motion.

In August 2015, another coworker submitted a written complaint about Wesley, saying he'd made inappropriate jokes and hit her. According to court records, she asked officials to review footage of Wesley interacting with children in the summer camp program and was told she'd hear back from them. The complaint never found its way to Wesley's file.

The district fulfilled its obligations by running a state background check on Wesley and having him sign paperwork agreeing to district policies, it counters in court papers. They didn't learn he'd been sexually assaulting the student until the day of his arrest, when he was allowed to resign.

Meanwhile, Wesley was no longer driving the victim's route, but had given her a cellphone and convinced the 14-year-old to send him explicit photos and sneak out to meet him at night, the lawsuit claims. She got pregnant in 2015, hiding her condition until the day she gave birth in 2016, according to court records.

The girl's mother called police, and Wesley was quickly identified as the father. He pleaded guilty in October to first-degree criminal sexual exploitation and third-degree sexual conduct with a minor.

When the victim delivered her child, the district was swimming in several similar lawsuits filed by parents of students who had reported abuse by district employees or students.

It settled two, agreeing to pay $200,000 when employee Paul Herman, who'd been tasked with investigating allegations that a teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student, was charged with sexually assaulting a student in his own office. Herman was sentenced to five years in prison.

The district settled a case for $75,000 in which a mother said her daughter, enrolled in the special education program, was left unsupervised and sexually assaulted by another student.

Two other parents accused the district of allowing a boy at Marrington Middle School continued access to female students after girls complained he'd sexually assaulted them. One case was settled and another was passed down to another court.

In Monday's case, the victim's attorney declined to comment before the trial and a Berkeley County School District spokeswoman did not respond to several requests for comment.