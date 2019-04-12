ST. GEORGE — The former chief financial officer of the Berkeley County School District was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty to what has been described as possibly the largest public embezzlement scheme in South Carolina.
A Dorchester County judge handed down the sentence to 62-year-old Brantley Denmark Thomas III, a longtime and once respected financial officer for the school district in one of the state's fastest-growing counties. His crimes took place over a 16-year period where he oversaw the district's finances.
Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters read off the details of the 37 counts, which included forgery, embezzlement and money laundering. A Dorchester County judge ordered Thomas to pay nearly $1 million in restitution to Berkeley County School District. Thomas was accused of stealing at least $1.2 million.
The state Attorney General’s Office said Thomas also stole more than $36,000 from Jackson Davenport Vision Center, a Charleston eye care business that employed him as a bookkeeper while he was out on bond in 2017 and 2018. He was also ordered to pay them back.
"The more we looked the more we found," Creighton said. "I'm sure there is still some out there."
Friday's charges were just related to the state's case. Thomas was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison in February. He will serve his federal time before coming back to the state, making a combined total of 16¼ years.
Thomas, who was wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt in court, made a formal apology to the courtroom filled with his family members, friends and Berkeley County school officials. An attorney for Thomas said since the case began he divorced from his wife, had struggles with alcohol and faced numerous medical conditions.
"I'd like to apologize to the court," Thomas said. "I know I've caused a lot of pain ... a lot of it at home."