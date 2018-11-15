Former Berkeley County School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley D. Thomas III was indicted on additional charges this week for not only stealing from the school district but also taking money from the eye care business that hired him after he was fired from the district.
A state grand jury issued Thomas two additional indictments Wednesday: one included one count of breach of trust and one count of money laundering in connection with the business; the other included five counts of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office in connection with the school district.
In October 2017, November 2017, and in June, a grand jury issued three indictments charging Thomas with a total of 29 counts, including 27 for embezzlement totaling approximately $665,842.98 and two charges of forgery. He is awaiting trial on those charges.
According to the new indictment, between March 12 and Sept. 7, while out on bail and working at Jackson Davenport Vision Center, Thomas converted about $34,000 to his own use and wrote two additional checks from the business' account for a total of $2,657 to pay his own credit card.
In part, he used cash deposits in July and August to buy money orders to make payments on his daughter's 2015 Subaru, according to the indictment.
The five additional embezzlement charges, for a total of more than $119,000, cover incidents between 2003 and 2014 when Thomas used school district funds to pay his own credit card bills. Four withdrawals were from district operating and investment accounts and one was a duplicate reimbursement for travel expenses.
He also failed "to properly and faithfully discharge the duties of his public office," according to the misconduct charge.
Before a Sept. 21 hearing on an indictment of 13 counts of embezzlement and one new count of forgery, Thomas had been free on a $50,000 surety bond, but Circuit Judge Robert Hood changed that to a $50,000 personal recognizance bond for the state charges. Thomas also was given $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
He is on house arrest.
According to authorities, Thomas began stealing money from the district on Sept. 11, 2001.
He started working at the district in 1993 and oversaw all its finances, including a $260 million general fund. His $130,500 salary made him one of the district’s highest-paid employees.
By the time officials learned early last year that Wells Fargo and the FBI were probing the district’s finances, the former executive had taken more than $1.2 million through various schemes, officials said. He was fired on Feb. 7, 2017.
In January, he pleaded guilty in federal court to indictments charging him with one count of fraud and embezzlement from a federally funded program, nine counts of money laundering and 10 counts of “honest services wire fraud,” which involved receiving kickbacks for awarding insurance policy contracts to specific companies.
He faces a total of up to 300 years in prison and more than $5 million in fines on the federal charges, and up to 305 years on the state charges, officials said.
The allegations represent the largest public embezzlement scheme in recent history and possibly the largest ever in South Carolina, according to the Attorney General’s Office.