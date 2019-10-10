A former Berkeley County school bus driver pleaded guilty Monday to impregnating a 14-year-old he drove to school. He was sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

Kevin Michael Wesley Jr., 33, drove students to Sedgefield Middle School during the 2014-15 school year. On the route, he met the eighth-grader who would become his victim and bought her a cellphone to communicate with him when she wasn't on the bus.

Over summer break, when the girl was 14, he convinced her to sneak out at night and meet him at his apartment where they had sex at least 10 times, according to court documents.

A few months later, she texted Wesley to tell him she was pregnant with his child, he admitted in court. Wesley continued talking to her, and convinced her to send him explicit photos of herself.

When the child was born in 2016, Wesley was identified as the father and arrested. He confessed to Charleston police, officer Doug Galluccio said.

Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced Wesley to 12 years for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 10 years for first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The maximum sentence in South Carolina is 15 years for the first charge and 20 years for the second.