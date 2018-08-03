The rainy and wet conditions that have been seemingly ever-present throughout the Lowcountry this week aren't going anywhere just yet.
In addition to a flash flood watch in effect for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said at 10:30 a.m. that a strong thunderstorm was over James Island and moving north at 30 mph with wind gusts greater than 45 mph at the Folly Beach Pier.
The storm was most likely to affect portions of Berkeley and Charleston counties, forecasters said.
Any additional showers and thunderstorms are expected before 2 p.m., according to the Service.
In addition to likely flooding in lowlying areas, small creeks and streams throughout the area are also expected to experience elevated water levels with could yield flash flooding in urban areas, forecasters said. The next high tide will be around 1 p.m.
The slow-moving storms in the morning and into the early afternoon also have the potential of producing torrential downpours, with amounts totaling as much as 2.5 inches, according to the Service, though higher amounts are possible locally.
