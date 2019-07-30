Every day, hundreds of thousands of Charleston area residents turn on their faucets expecting clean, safe drinking water, and they flush their toilets expecting not to harm the environment.

But making their expectations a reality involves more than 430 employees who work to purify and distribute about 22 billion gallons of water or work to collect and treat more than 9 billion gallons of raw sewage each year.

Not many customers have been able to peek behind the curtains to see how all that happens, but that's about to change.

The Charleston Water System is creating its first Citizens Academy, a six-week series of courses designed to teach 40 community leaders about its inner workings. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 16, and the course will run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22.

Kin Hill, the system's CEO, called the utility's operations "fascinating," but added, "Very few people understand what it takes to bring safe, reliable and affordable drinking water to their homes, provide fire protection services, or to safely handle wastewater and protect the environment.”

Similar academies have been held in Mount Pleasant and Spartanburg, and Charleston's began based on feedback from surveys and customer focus groups, said Chris Hendricks, CWS assistant director of customer service.

“We expect strong interest because our customers tell us they want expanded communication and educational opportunities,” he said.

CWS spokesman Mike Saia said customer feedback showed some large gaps in knowledge.

“They knew the water came in, it went down the drain and they paid their bill,” he said. “They didn’t know anything else in the process.”

The utility has 40 slots available in the inaugural class, but expects to receive more applications than that. It will choose participants based partly on their involvement in a homeowner’s group or neighborhood association or other ability to share information with large audiences. The utility expects to choose its first class by Aug. 30.

“Academy graduates will have all of their questions answered, and they’ll be the smartest person in the room or at their community association meeting when conversation turns to water, sewer or other utility operations,” said Evelyn Ferguson, CWS director of customer service.

All sessions will offer dinner and refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with classes starting at 6 p.m. Classes will mostly meet at the utility's headquarters at 103 St. Philip St. in downtown Charleston, but also will tour the Hanahan Water Treatment Plant and the utility's operations center on Hobson Avenue in North Charleston. The Plum Island Treatment Plant is currently under construction and not accessible to host a large tour.

For those not selected for this year's academy, the utility expects to hold another class next year.