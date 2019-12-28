There’s no telling what sort of breaking news might happen in South Carolina that will dominate the headlines in 2020, but some of the big news stories are already coming into focus.

It will be a busy year in politics, starting with the state’s pace-setting “First in the South” Democratic presidential primary in February. After that, there will be even more races to watch.

South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is already drawing national attention, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will have to defend his seat. Plus, there’s the race for the presidency at the top of the ticket. It will all happen on machines with paper ballot components.

Beyond politics, there are plenty of other important issues that will play out in the Palmetto State in the first year of the new decade.

Reporters and editors of The Post and Courier took a look over the horizon at what to watch in the coming year:

Charleston's 350th

Charleston is entering its semiseptcentennial — that’s 350 years since its founding in 1670 — and the milestone is being described as a chance to set the tone for the next chapter in the city’s history.

Charleston has used past birthdays to reflect on its history, but the past 50 years of reflection and the increasing focus on telling African American stories should make 2020 a more comprehensive and honest look back.

For example, the 350 Commemoration is one of the partners organizing a communitywide Watch Night celebration, a Dec. 31 tradition that marks when people awaited the news of the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation on New Year’s Day, 1863. The “Freedom’s Eve” at Morris Brown AME Church is free and open to the public.

Residents and visitors can expect a year’s worth of commemorative history lectures, art events and other programming. The city is hosting four “signature events” spread throughout the year, and most annual events are weaving the 350th into their themes.

The city’s celebrations will start with a larger-scale version of the annual Founder’s Day Festival at Charles Towne Landing in April. The event is expected to draw the biggest crowds since the park’s opening day in 1970.

In May, the culmination of the Transat, a solo sailboat race across the Atlantic, will coincide with a College of Charleston conference about the Lowcountry’s role in the Atlantic world.

For three days over the summer, the RiverDogs stadium and Brittlebank Park with hold a three-day music and arts festival.

As a finale in November, the city will block off a section of Broad Street for a “Unity Celebration” where people share a meal together at one long table. — Emily Williams

Reforms to watch

Lawmakers will have their hands full trying to address wide-ranging deficiencies highlighted in a series of Post and Courier investigations.

The state prison system has asked for more than $200 million and cellphone-blocking legislation to address security concerns and staffing shortfalls. Recent stories revealed how those challenges have contributed to gang violence and contraband problems in correctional facilities.

Lawmakers also face renewed demands for education reform and a boost in teacher pay to improve South Carolina’s schools. The series "Minimally Adequate" showed the state’s schools graduate thousands of students yearly unprepared for college or the work world.

The most sweeping changes in two decades to the state’s magistrate system are also under consideration after The Post and Courier and ProPublica exposed how politics and flawed oversight provided fertile ground for incompetence and corruption on the bench.

Legislation would bolster the required legal training for magistrates who aren’t lawyers, increase protections for the many criminal defendants and add a layer of scrutiny to magistrate appointments.

Calls for reform also have echoed in the wake of “Above the Law,” a March investigation that revealed how sheriffs across the state have misused their positions. Three sheriffs were suspended by the governor in 2019 after the story published. — Glenn Smith

First in the South

Every four years, by virtue of being the first primary in the South, the Palmetto State finds itself as the center of America’s political world.

On Feb. 29, 14 Democrats will be on the presidential primary ballot here, giving them nearly three weeks of campaign time to make their case after lead-off New Hampshire votes Feb. 11.

The prize in South Carolina is the state’s African American voters, who will make up more than 60 percent of the turnout.

The other big test for Democrats is how much they can increase their numbers. Four years ago, 371,000 Democrats chose between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, compared with the 741,000 Republicans who voted when Donald Trump won the state’s GOP primary. — Schuyler Kropf

Coastal congressional race

After becoming the first Democrat to represent South Carolina’s coastal 1st Congressional District in nearly 40 years, U.S. Rep Joe Cunningham will face the fight of his political life in 2020.

Almost as soon as Cunningham won, Republicans declared they would win it back.

The National Republican Congressional Committee put it on the list of 55 targeted House districts it wants to flip in 2020. TV ads from outside Republican groups have been flooding the airwaves in the district, which spans much of the South Carolina coast.

In a strategic first, the S.C. Republican Party is setting up a field office in Charleston to dedicate resources early in the race.

At least five Republicans are running to unseat Cunningham. More could follow.

Filing closes in March. The primary is June 9, with the general election Nov. 3.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has labeled the upcoming 2020 House race a toss-up. Trump won this district by 13 points in 2016. — Caitlin Byrd

Harrison vs. Graham

Six years after winning his last reelection by 15 percentage points, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham could face a far more formidable threat as he seeks a fourth term in 2020.

Former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison knows the ins and outs of political campaigns well. He's already raised millions of dollars and attracted national attention for his underdog bid.

Few electoral analysts expect Harrison to become the first Democrat to represent South Carolina in the Senate since the late U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings retired in 2005.

But he appears poised to at least give Graham a run for his money. — Jamie Lovegrove

Charleston school changes

After months of deliberation and heated community input, the Charleston County School Board finalized dozens of sweeping changes intended to overhaul schools across the county next year.

The changes, including controversial school mergers and new entrance requirements for magnet schools, were fueled by a desire to increase school diversity and address the gaping achievement gaps between some of the district’s students.

Other changes, including revamping schools' honors course offerings and gifted and talented programs, were less contentious and sailed through with unanimous approval.

Some parents have called the changes a necessary step to address Charleston’s segregated school system. Others have said the plans lack adequate planning, vetting or community engagement.

Charleston County lawmakers are joining the fight, announcing plans to introduce legislation in January that could potentially block the board’s decisions, many of which are set to be implemented in time for the 2020-21 school year. — Jenna Schiferl

College of Charleston's 250th

The College of Charleston, whose founding in 1770 predates the United States, will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2020.

A dozen or so community events and projects are scheduled throughout the year to mark the occasion, including a new historical marker on campus, a month dedicated to Charleston community service and a 24-hour fundraising drive. Things will kick off Jan. 30 with a birthday celebration of the college’s founding.

Next year will be the college’s first full year with new President Andrew Hsu at the helm.

Under Hsu’s leadership, the college will unveil its strategic plan. The thrust is expected to focus on bolstering the school’s international profile, creating more high-demand academic programs and promoting diversity across campus. — Jenna Schiferl

Preservation progress

The Preservation Society of Charleston, the oldest grassroots preservation organization in the country, will mark 100 years of advocacy in 2020.

Founded by suffragette and preservationist Susan Pringle Frost in 1920, the group originally formed so the Joseph Manigault House, now a Charleston Museum-run house museum on Meeting Street, could escape demolition.

In the century since, the scope of the nonprofit’s work has grown well beyond what happens to the city’s historic structures. In the past year, according to a recent update for members, the Preservation Society advocated on more than 500 projects at about 200 public meetings and hearings.

The group also held a seat on this year’s hotel task force, frequently weighs in on plans for new downtown developments and has named resiliency — pushing for flooding solutions, sustainable tourism policies and a better balance of hotels and other uses downtown — as one of the main tenets of its agenda. — Emily Williams

Major road projects

With billions of dollars in road projects planned across the Charleston metro area, the new year should bring clarity about the largest plans that will displace homes and businesses.

Preferred alternatives — specific, detailed routes — are to be revealed in 2020 for the extension of Interstate 526 across Johns and James islands, the $1.1 billion Lowcountry Corridor West plan to widen I-526 through West Ashley and North Charleston and redesign the Interstate 26 interchange, and a plan to widen S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

Public comment opportunities on the largest project, the Lowcountry Corridor West plan, are available through Jan. 31. Options for the extension of Palmetto Commerce Parkway from Ashley Phosphate Road to the airport are also expected. — David Slade

Tecklenburg’s agenda

Charleston's Mayor John Tecklenburg, reelected to a second term after a runoff election in November, will focus the next four years on flooding, sea-level rise and quality-of-life issues such as traffic and transportation.

He and the four new members of City Council will be sworn into office during a noon ceremony Jan. 13.

As a top priority, Tecklenburg said city staff will continue to work on flooding and sea-level rise projects.

The city recently began work heightening the Low Battery wall 2½ to 3 feet along 4,800 feet of seawall on Murray Boulevard. City leaders also anticipate the results of a peninsula protection plan from the Army Corps of Engineers.

To address traffic and transportation, city leaders will meet with federal transportation officials in January and February to iron out the plans for a new West Ashley bike and pedestrian bridge. A growing number of affordable housing projects are expected to begin construction in the next year. The city and Police Department also will work through the results of a racial bias audit, with recommended changes expected to take place in the next six months. — Mikaela Porter

Citadel Mall redevelopment

The new year will bring the opening of the Medical University of South Carolina's new Health West Campus at Citadel Mall in the former JC Penney building, which will be part of the aging mall’s makeover.

Throughout 2020, Citadel Mall’s owners will be designing, funding and engineering the now-approved process of turning the property into Epic Center, a 4-million-square-foot complex with high-rise buildings up to 18 stories tall in addition to the current mall structure.

Redevelopment of the 53-acre property is seen as a key to revitalizing the surrounding area in West Ashley. Housing, offices and a sports facility are planned. — David Slade

Ashley River bike-ped bridge

In mid-November, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Charleston an $18.1 million grant for a standalone bicycle and pedestrian bridge south of the U.S. Highway 17 drawbridges.

Under the grant proposal, the city prioritizes bike-ped access at three intersections before work begins on the bridge: the West Ashley Bikeway and Greenway intersection at Savannah Highway and Wappoo Road, where the Greenway crosses Folly Road near Wesley Drive in West Ashley, and at Lockwood Drive and Bee Street downtown.

City staff will meet with the Transportation Department and the Federal Highway Administration to get a better sense of its obligations, how and when funding will come, and what process is the most feasible.

The grant application sets June 2023 as a target completion date. — Mikaela Porter

Legislative debates

With an estimated $1.8 billion additional to spend next year, legislators’ biggest fights will likely be over how to spend it. State agencies official budget requests — submitted before the state’s largest surplus was announced — already sought $1 billion more than what’s available.

Both Gov. Henry McMaster and House leaders are backing a plan to boost every teacher’s salary by $3,000 next year. Advocates for employees of state agencies, who have received just three government-wide cost-of-living raises in the last decade, say they deserve a big boost too.

Also look for debates on whether to give money back to taxpayers through tax cuts, as McMaster insists. That could fit into a broader overhaul of South Carolina's tax code, which the state Chamber of Commerce is pushing.

A bill that would outlaw most abortions in South Carolina advanced to the Senate floor during the off-session. Even GOP leaders say it likely lacks the votes to get to a vote, much less pass.

All 170 legislators in the House and Senate are up for reelection. — Seanna Adcox

Spoleto Festival USA

In box-office sales and all-around splash, Spoleto Festival USA has been hard-pressed to top its 2016 production of “Porgy and Bess,” mounted in the new Gaillard Center with artist Jonathan Green’s color-saturated sets.

In star power, local underpinnings and eagerly awaited spaces, the new opera “Omar” may well deliver. Composed and written by the much-lauded recording artist Rhiannon Giddens, with co-composer Michael Abels, it charts the journey of a West African Muslim, Omar Ibn Said, to his 1807 enslavement in the Carolinas.

The festival’s main contribution to the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations, “Omar” reopens the Sottile Theatre after an extensive renovation topped off by two restored original murals. The full festival program will be unveiled Jan. 5, which will reveal the status of the finale that has been in flux since its 2018 departure from Middleton Place. — Maura Hogan

Crab Bank renourishment

The eroded shorebird rookery of Crab Bank in Charleston Harbor will continue to wait for renourishment as it continues to lose sand.

The dredging contract is expected to be signed in January 2020. But the best start date for the long-awaited project is 2021.

The eroding bank is now a thin strip of an island in the harbor near Mount Pleasant. It was one of five protected rookeries that helped make for the eye-catching flocks of seabirds and shorebirds of the Southeast coast.

The project would spread 600,000 cubic yards of bottom soils dredged from the Charleston shipping channel deepening that's now underway. — Bo Petersen

Children’s Hospital opening

The opening will probably come in early 2020, although an exact date has not been set.

Leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina have been envisioning, planning and constructing the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for the better part of this decade. They had planned to open the hospital in October, but construction delays pushed the opening date back to mid-December and then again to sometime in 2020.

Robbins & Morton, which is managing the construction project, said in early December it is aware of problems tied to the building’s emergency generator exhaust system. An inspection by the state health department found that the issues may take six weeks to fix.

Once complete, the $389 million building will be the most expensive hospital ever built in South Carolina. — Lauren Sausser

The hemp industry

John Pendarvis, a Harleyville farmer, thought he had the state’s blessing when he planted 20 acres of hemp in Dorchester County.

But in September, State Law Enforcement Division agents mowed down 10 acres of his crop because of what he claimed to be a mapping error. He was thrown in jail and lost potentially millions of dollars in profits. Backlash followed.

Pendarvis’ case is going through the court system, and hemp as a budding industry still has lots to figure out in terms of legal repercussions, farmer regulations and administrative policy for hemp growers.

Lawmakers are paying attention, and 2020 could be the year where serious oversight and changes could come to a cash-crop heavy industry in the Palmetto State. — Thomas Novelly

North Charleston makeover

Major development projects slated to reshape the state’s third-largest municipality will move forward in 2020, raising both excitement and fear in North Charleston residents.

Developers have taken interest in the city’s southern end where blighted lots and abandoned buildings have welcomed restaurants, apartments, nonprofits and retail stores on Reynolds and Spruill avenues. That’s expected to continue as planners continue mapping out the Bus Rapid Transit system, and renovations will continue moving forward on the old Navy base.

As these projects progress, community, city and nonprofit leaders are committed to maintaining affordability through land trusts and affordable housing units.

A key area to watch will be the former Navy hospital, which the county recently agreed to sell to a group of buyers that includes Republican state Rep. William Cogswell Jr. The site is across the street from the area known as Shipwatch Square, where government officials have struggled to attract a grocery store. — Rickey Ciapha Dennis

Slower economic growth

The state’s economic growth is expected to slow a bit in the new year without falling into a recession, with a shortage of workers likely to rein in ambitions for growth, according to the forecast of two University of South Carolina economists.

Job creation in the Palmetto State was predicted to slow from its recent 2 percent rate to 1.5 percent in 2020 by economists Doug Woodward and Joey Von Nessen.

The low rate of unemployment will continue to be a major economic factor, they said. At just 2.6 percent, the unemployment rate is one point below what economists consider full employment. That will mean a challenge for companies looking to expand but a great market for job seekers, Woodward and Von Nessen said. — Mike Fitts

USC board future

After a troubled presidential search, the University of South Carolina board will likely face changes in 2020.

Two bills introduced by S.C. House and Senate leaders would cut the number of trustees by nearly half, potentially leaving the South Carolina’s largest college with the state’s smallest major college board.

Both proposals would kick out current trustees — some of whom have been on the board for three decades.

Meanwhile, USC will learn in January what is expected from accreditors who did not sanction the school for Gov. Henry McMaster’s lobbying during the search. The university avoided punishment by proactively hiring consultants to better train trustees and strengthen rules to avoid conflicts.

New USC President Bob Caslen will use the new year to reboot his rough introduction. The 65-year-old retired West Point superintendent wants to bolster USC’s research through new military-related work. — Andy Shain