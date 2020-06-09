For the first time in nearly 10 years, CofC will freeze student tuition in the fall

The College of Charleston will not raise tuition next school year, marking the first time in nearly a decade the institution hasn't raised its rates.

The college's board of trustees unanimously approved a measure Tuesday to keep tuition levels the same for the upcoming fiscal year for both resident and non-resident students.

The college voted in June 2019 to raise tuition for the current school year by less than 1 percent. That shift was the smallest annual increase since 2011, the last time the school did not increase tuition.

Full-time undergraduate students from South Carolina will continue to pay $6,259 per semester. Out-of-state undergraduate students will pay more than twice that, or around $16,400 per semester.

“This is a critical time for our students and families, and as trustees, we are doing everything we can to help keep the cost of a College of Charleston education affordable and accessible,” said Chairman David Hay.

The school is the latest in a string of public colleges across South Carolina that have also capped tuition next school year, including the state's two largest institutions: Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

"There is a sense of a larger obligation in response to the pandemic and the financial impact that it's had on families, but I think it's also a practical matter, as well," said Rusty Monhollon, president of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.

Colleges and universities throughout the Palmetto State are bracing for coronavirus-related financial and enrollment struggles next year. The state's 33 public higher ed institutions, both two-year and four-year, are expected to lose around $117 million collectively as a result of the pandemic.

Schools are often very sensitive to changes in enrollment, Monhollon said.

"I think there's probably a calculation that students may not be as inclined to either return or enroll at an institution that is raising tuition or has seen some tuition increases," he said.

Even a small tuition increase could be the deciding factor for a student on the fence struggling to decide if a college is the right option for them, Monhollon said.

"It may only be a few dollars, but it's that student's dollars or it's that family's dollars," he said. "So I think it means a great deal to those students and those families, and especially under the current circumstances it takes on an additional urgency."

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu commended the board's decision to keep tuition rates at their current levels, citing a "tremendous toll" the pandemic has taken on the economy, as well as the collective physical and emotional health of the campus community.

"While College administrators will need to be even more creative in dealing with rising costs, not raising tuition is the right thing to do," Hsu said in a statement.

The college is anticipating an $8.67 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a presentation given at the Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee meeting Tuesday.

Around $2.2 million of the shortfall can be attributed to the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Paul Patrick, the chief of staff to Hsu, said one of the main places the college will look to cut expenses is within salary and personnel costs, which accounts for around 70 percent of the school's education and general expenses budget.

Some, but not all of the deficit, is related to factors caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Patrick said.

To make up for the loss, the board voted Tuesday to adopt a temporary, three-month continuing budget resolution, which included a plan to reduce the college's temporary workforce, which includes adjunct professors, by 10 percent. This measure is expected to effectively save the school $800,000.

A new, voluntary employee separation program approved Tuesday will also cut costs by $500,000.

The board will meet again in the fall to consider a full-year operating budget.

"There's no question that when we come back ... there's going to be additional cost-saving measures for us to be able to balance the budget," Patrick said.

The board also voted Tuesday to adopt a 2.65 percent increase in the rates for some of the college's on-campus residence halls and a 2.24 percent increase in the cost of meal plans.

Last month, the board voted to dissolve the School of Professional Studies, which operated out of a separate campus building in North Charleston, in order to cut costs.