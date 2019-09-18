MOUNT PLEASANT — When Darllely Nieto was bullied for struggling to learn English as a middle school student new to the U.S., she told her father that all she wanted was to go home to her grandmother in Mexico.
"He said one day I'd thank him," Nieto said a few minutes after taking the oath of naturalization Thursday morning. "He was right."
Since then, Nieto has learned English, been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and married a second-generation immigrant, Will Nieto. They moved from Texas for Will Nieto's service with the Navy, and now live in Goose Creek with their sons, 2-year-old Ronnie and 4-year-old Dylan.
Now the boys' grandparents are also applying to be naturalized.
Still, she said, it felt surreal to join 121 other immigrants at the Charles Pinckney Historic Site to pledge allegiance to their new homeland.
"It doesn't feel real yet," Niete said after the ceremony. "It's something you just dream about."
The newest batch of U.S. citizens hailed from 48 countries on six continents, and now live throughout South Carolina and northeast Georgia.
To reach this point, each of them had to live in the U.S. for several years before applying for naturalization. They underwent extensive background checks, English language tests and an exam about U.S. history and civics. Some waited months before they were summoned for a mandatory interview, though many said they were surprised by the quick response from officials.
Any applicants who didn't pass the background check, lost documents or twice failed the English or civics tests are denied.
Average waiting times for the process nearly doubled from 2015 to 2019, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Four years ago, immigrants could expect to wait five or six months for their naturalization applications to be processed, while the 2019 average is a few days over 10 months.
Silvio and Suly Sanchez began their journeys to the U.S. together.
The Sanchezes met while volunteering at a children's theatre camp in their native Cuba about 15 years ago, and stayed there together until Silvio's mother sent for them from her new home in Miami.
They moved to Columbia, where Silvio Sanchez expects to graduate from seminary in December.
His mother has called them periodically to check on the progress of their April applications, he said, but they were processed more quickly than the couple expected.
"Please ask people to continue this tradition of welcome," Silvio Sanchez said. "It's good to see the spirit."
For years, Orlando Mentes had been begging his wife Martha to apply for citizenship. Even after decades raising three American-born children in New York City, she felt uncomfortable giving up the Mexican citizenship that tied her to her ancestors, and worried that she would be denied.
But the slew of recent changes to immigration policy and stories of Latinos detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement prompted her children to help her fill out the form. Within a few months, she was welcomed with open arms, she said.
After the ceremony, the couple prepared for the hours-long drive back to their Savannah home. They didn't need to throw a party or call family, Orlando Mentes said, because they already felt at home.