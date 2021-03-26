For second straight year, Chabad of Charleston distributes to-go Seder meals for Passover

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Jewish organization didn't think it'd be doing this again. But the success of last year's Passover meal distribution and the remaining presence of the coronavirus convinced the Chabad of Charleston — Center for Jewish Life it needed to again offer Seder to-go kits.

"I wasn't sure we were going to do it," said Rabbi Yossi Refson. "All those people we had last year being able to have a Seder, we wanted to give them that opportunity again."

The Chabad of Charleston prepared 1,200 Passover meals to distribute March 26 in a drive-thru effort aimed at helping people safely celebrate the most significant holiday in the Jewish faith.

This year's event involved 200 more kits than the center distributed last year. The initial endeavor was a response to people having limited access to food amid the pandemic.

A handful of volunteers at the 477 Mathis Ferry Road center recently handed out boxes that contained foods significant to the Passover celebration, which begins sundown March 27 and ends sundown April 4.

The observance involves the Seder, a ritual that occurs the first two nights of Passover. Families retell the Exodus story and eat foods symbolic to the Jewish faith.

The Mount Pleasant Seder distribution was made possible by donors, who underwrote the project. Also, a handful of volunteers handed out boxes of dry goods and refrigerated items, including matzo, bitter herbs, horseradish, macaroons and chocolate.

Mount Pleasant resident Christine Toporek usually spends the holiday with extended family in Virginia Beach. This year's religious observance will be a bit more quiet as she spends it in town with her husband and two children. She said the to-go kits are convenient.

"This allows our family to celebrate the holiday in an easy way," Toporek said.

Some drivers picked up meals for their households, others picked up to-go kits to deliver to seniors.

Hyman Bielsky, a volunteer, said the distribution shows people's selflessness. A mitzvah, which translates as "good deed" in Hebrew, is greater when it enables someone else to do a kind act, Bielsky said.

He praised those, such as drivers taking Passover kits to seniors, who picked up meals to take to others.

"The feeling you get from seeing that is really fantastic," Bielsky said.

The Jewish Passover recalls the religious story of the Hebrews' liberation from Egyptian captivity.

The message provided much-needed hope last year as the coronavirus made its initial spread throughout the state. Most people last year couldn't "see an end to the darkness," Refson said.

But vaccination availability is akin to the miracle of God parting the Red Sea, Refson said.

Last Passover, many people were celebrating the holiday alone, Refson said. This time around, the rabbi is seeing more people planning to celebrate in small groups.

"It's nothing short of miraculous," Refson said.