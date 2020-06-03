For second day, unexploded ordnance found at downtown Charleston construction site

For the second day in a row, Charleston police said a possible undetonated military explosive had been found at 1300 Meeting St. downtown.

The latest explosive was dug up by a construction crew, just as the first was on Tuesday.

The Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team handled its removal and destruction. Members of the team began their work by 10 a.m., police said. By 12:30 p.m., the device had been removed.

Wednesday's ordnance was found about 6 feet from where Tuesday's explosive was discovered.

As the explosives team worked on the device, motorists were told to stay away from the area and people were evacuated 500 feet in all directions.

As a result of the device being found, the Charleston County and Fetter Health Care mobile coronavirus testing site was moved to 995 Morrison St.

No details were given on what type of artillery either ordnance might be or from what era.

People were evacuated 1,000 feet in all directions on Tuesday while the team worked to remove the ordnance and several streets were closed.

In February, an unexploded bomb thought to be Civil War-era artillery was discovered by electrical workers in the basement of a Gillon Street building.

Finding Civil War-era munitions on the peninsula isn’t unusual, Lt. Jim Byrne with the Charleston Police Department’s Explosive Device Unit told The Post and Courier in 2014.

That year, construction crews discovered an artillery shell at the College of Charleston that had been in the ground since the 1860s. Officials were worried the shell could explode since the gunpowder could be just as potent as it was the day the shell was made.

The College of Charleston was the site of another discovery in 2017 when workers dug up a cannonball.