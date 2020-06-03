For second day in a row, unexploded ordnance found at same spot in downtown Charleston

For the second day in a row, Charleston police said a possible unexploded ordnance has been found at 1300 Meeting Street in downtown Charleston.

The ordnance was again dug up by a construction crew. The Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will handle its removal and destruction, and had starting their work by 10 a.m., police said.

Wednesday's ordnance was found before about six feet from where Tuesday's ordnance was discovered.

Motorists should avoid the area, police said, and people have been evacuated 500 feet in all direction.

On Tuesday, another ordnance was found by the construction crew at the same site. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was on site to remove and dispose of the presumed explosive. By 4 p.m., the device had been cleared, police said.

No details were given on what type of artillery either ordnance might be, or from what era.

People were evacuated 1,000 feet in all directions while the team worked to remove the ordnance, and several streets were closed. Police did not say if any streets were closed for the ordnance found on Wednesday.

In February, an unexploded bomb thought to be Civil War-era artillery was discovered by electrical workers in the basement of a Gillon Street building.

Finding Civil War-era munitions on the peninsula isn’t unusual, Lt. Jim Byrne with the Charleston Police Department’s Explosive Device Unit told The Post and Courier in 2014.

That year, construction crews discovered an artillery shell at the College of Charleston that had been in the ground since the 1860s. Officials were worried the shell could explode since the gunpowder could be just as potent as it was the day the shell was made.

The College of Charleston was the site of another discovery in 2017 when workers dug up a cannonball.