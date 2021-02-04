For SC astronaut and moonwalker Duke, life's real journey began when he returned to Earth

As the only South Carolinian — and one of just a dozen humans — to set foot on the moon, Charlie Duke figured it was only fitting to bring along a favorite reminder of his Palmetto State childhood during the Apollo 16 mission.

Grits.

"I was looking at the breakfast menu for the mission and noticed there weren't any grits," said Duke, who grew up in Lancaster.

So he asked Rita Rapp, the NASA scientist who developed and packed meals for the astronauts, if she could make some grits for his lunar excursion. An Ohio native, it took Rapp a few tries to get the taste just right.

"A week later, she came back and they were terrible," Duke said during a recent interview with The Post and Courier. "I asked her if she could add a little bit more salt, some pepper and a little more butter. Finally, after about three times, they tasted pretty good."

The Southern dish wasn't the only personal item Duke took with him on that April 1972 voyage.

A photograph of Duke, his wife Dotty and their two young sons also made the trip, with NASA's permission. And while the image, wrapped in plastic and left on the moon's surface, was a symbol of family togetherness, the wife and children it portrayed were as distant to him at that point in his life as the Earth suspended in blackness hundreds of thousands of miles away.

"Thoughts of my family were far from my mind at this time," Duke wrote in his 1990 autobiography "Moonwalker."

"I was totally absorbed in the thrill of a lifetime."

Lancaster contrails

Duke, 85, didn't have any dreams of becoming an astronaut when he was growing up in Lancaster. There wasn't even a space program at the time.

"This was during the early jet days," he said. "I remember looking up and seeing contrails in the sky over Lancaster and thinking, 'man, it'd be nice to make a contrail.' But that was the extent of any thought I might have had of even being a pilot."

Duke and his twin brother, Bill, were 6 years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked and he remembers his father going off to fight in World War II.

The Greatest Generation, including his dad, were his boyhood heroes and, during his teenage years, Duke started thinking about following his father into the military. He spent his junior and senior years of high school at St. Petersburg's Farragut Academy, renowned as a military prep school, where he graduated in 1953.

"Along the way, I fell in love with airplanes and decided to become a pilot," he said.

The Air Force was actually Duke's second choice. A physician told Duke he couldn't qualify for the Naval Air Forces, the Navy's aviation division, because of an astigmatism in his right eye.

"But he said the Air Force will take you, so I went to the Air Force and never regretted the decision," he said.

Sputnik 1, the Russian satellite, was launched in 1957, kicking off the space race. After stints as a fighter pilot in Europe and then earning a master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Duke volunteered to test the MIT-developed Apollo navigation system that was to operate NASA's lunar module and command module during trips to the moon.

"While working on that I met some astronauts who were really excited about their job — I'd never seen anybody so enthusiastic about a job as these guys were," he said.

Their advice steered him to test pilot school and, ultimately, into NASA's astronaut program.

A 'beautiful jewel'

The cellphone Duke carries today has 800,000 times more memory than the computers that helped guide Apollo astronauts to the moon.

"I don't know how they did it, but it all worked," Duke said of mission control's room full of machines with computing power that now fits in the palm of a hand.

Duke might have had his doubts about the technology after Neil Armstrong picked him to be the capsule communicator — mission control's liaison between Earth and the spacecraft — for Apollo 11 and its historic first moon landing. Those watching television during the Eagle's long and nerve-racking descent to the moon remember Duke's voice when the lunar module finally touched down.

"Roger, Twank ... Tranquility, we copy you on the ground," Duke said from mission control, the anxiety exposing his Southern twang. "You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We're breathing again. Thanks a lot."

Three years later, it was Duke's turn to maneuver Orion — Apollo 16's lunar module — to the moon's surface. Duke and his lunar module partner, John Young, collected rocks for scientific experiments, took the lunar rover for a few spins and tried to set a lunar high jump record. That "horsing around," as he terms it, could have killed Duke. Following a 4-foot leap in the low-gravity atmosphere, Duke straightened his body mid-jump and fell onto the backpack that contained his life-support system. If it had cracked, he would have died.

"That wasn't very smart, Charlie," Young told his fellow moonwalker.

Duke recalls the eeriness of traversing the dark side of the moon, cut off from all communications in pitch black, and then breaking free of the emptiness as the circle of Earth appeared and the crackle of mission control resumed.

"Even to this day, I can picture that beautiful jewel ... the brown of the land and the crystal blue of the ocean," he said. At that vantage point, there were no racial or political divisions. "We're only one out there. The only race is the human race."

The voyage wasn't a philosophical or religious experience for Duke — that was to come later — but the culmination of years of work leading to one great adventure that only a handful of men have experienced.

Parades followed when he returned to Earth. Then-President Richard Nixon invited Duke and the rest of the crew to Camp David. Duke was named South Carolina Man of the Year in 1973. The South Carolina Hall of Fame followed. And Lancaster held a Charlie Duke day.

As his 37th birthday approached, Duke had seemingly accomplished all he could.

"Moonwalkers have that problem," he said. "You know, what are you going to do now?"

A rocky return to Earth

The family portrait Duke left on the moon might as well have been his wife and children themselves — he felt so distanced from them upon his return to Earth.

"I stayed with NASA for a couple more years and my marriage actually got a lot worse," Duke said. "I think I had a lot of frustrations that I was taking out on my family."

Duke ignored his wife and children as he looked for the next big thrill. He thought a new business venture might turn things around, and he was able to secure a Coors beer distributorship in San Antonio, but it only made things worse.

In his book, Duke describes a shallow marriage that looked good on the outside but was disintegrating from within.

"I didn't have time to get involved in her troubles," Duke wrote, referring to Dotty. "I didn't want to talk about any problems because if we did, it usually ended up in an argument."

Then Dotty confessed she didn't want to live any more. "I want to die," she told her husband. It brought Duke back to reality.

Never slowing down

Dotty had been active in the couple's church in Texas and convinced her husband to attend a weekend event there in 1975 called Faith Alive.

"People came and shared their faith — it was so loving and full of joy and peace," Charlie Duke said. "Dotty told me, 'That's what I need.' She became a true Christian, born again if you will."

Charlie Duke had attended church as a boy in Lancaster, but hadn't given God much thought during his intense focus on his career. After seeing the change that faith had made in his wife's life, however, Duke eventually accepted Christ — to him the biggest turning point in a life full of them.

"God delivered me from anger, unforgiveness, just everything that was wrong," Duke told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 2019. "It was dramatic. He saved our marriage. Not one promise of God has failed us."

Duke hasn't slowed in retirement. He still takes — and passes — the annual NASA physical. He's scheduled to attend the Summer Olympics this year in Japan as an ambassador for Omega watches, the official timekeeper of the summer games. In January, Duke was a test driver for the new Porsche Taycan — the first electric vehicle he'd driven since the lunar rover. He vacations each year in Pawleys Island and plans to eventually move back to South Carolina from his current home in New Braunfels, Texas.

And he still closely follows America's ambitions for space travel.

After Duke steered the Apollo 16 lunar module to the moon's Cayley Plains nearly half a century ago, he became the youngest person to ever set foot on the moon. Today, at age 85, he still holds the title of youngest moonwalker — a distinction he wouldn't mind relinquishing to someone else.

"I see a big revolution in space tourism coming up," he said, adding that inventors like Elon Musk are already planning to take regular folks to the moon for vacations. "I won't put a time limit on it, but I think within my kids' time we're going to see space tourists."

When that happens, Duke hopes those new space travelers will be just as enthralled by the Earth's view as he was.

It's a view that reminds Duke of one of his favorite scriptures, the first verse of Psalm 19: "The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands."