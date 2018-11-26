Web only Hagood Avenue flooding in downtown Charleston
Traffic moves through the flooded intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Parts of downtown and surrounding low lying areas have experienced flooding in recent days attributable to unusual high tide peaks. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca

After three days of unusually high tide levels, parts of downtown Charleston and surrounding low lying areas on Monday saw another day of coastal flooding.

Forecasters issued a flood advisory for coastal areas that lasted through the morning and expired at noon. Tides were expected to reach between 7.5 and 7.7 feet, according to the National Weather Service, which caused moderate flooding at times.

Levels ultimately peaked at 7.58 feet just before high tide, which was at about 10 a.m. Charleston Harbor reached flood stage about an hour prior, tide gauge data shows. Around that time, Lockwood Drive and Broad Street — between Beaufain Street and Ashley Avenue — were closed due to flooding. Additionally, the intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street also experienced flooding. Roads were re-opened by the early afternoon.

The flood conditions, however, did not linger and began to noticeably recede by 1 p.m. Looking ahead to Tuesday, flooding conditions were not forecast. Tide levels on Tuesday were expected to peak at 6.5 feet at the time of high tide around 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

By comparison, conditions on Monday were considerably more favorable than previous days. Downtown streets and some surrounding low lying areas temporarily flooded Sunday morning as well. On Saturday, though, Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record as downtown was deluged with flood waters that stranded vehicles and overwhelmed roadways.

High tide that inundated roads around Charleston was 6th highest on record

The tide at that point crested at 8.76 feet, which surpassed the levels experienced during October 2015's 1,000-year flood event. Forecasters and authorities said this was especially peculiar since the waters extended inland as far as Hanahan and the Francis Marion National Forest.

