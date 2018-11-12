The listing for 431 Meeting Street, a property the city of Charleston sold to Charleston School of Law for $875,000 in 2005. It's on the marke…

An agreement the City of Charleston and Charleston School of Law reached in 2017, spelling out how sale proceeds would be divided.

The land deals

1977: Army Corps of Engineers buys the property at 431 Meeting St. for $137,500, to use for storage.

2005: City of Charleston buys property for $1,170,500

2005: City sells property to Charleston School of Law for $875,000, requiring $10,000 down and interest-only loan payments at below-market rates.

2009: Loan agreement terms extended until July 1, 2017.

2017: New agreement between city and CSOL signed on June 28 anticipates sale of property, says CSOL would get 75 percent of proceeds after expenses. City would get the rest, with a minimum of $1,865,000.

2018: Property at 431 Meeting St. listed for sale, priced at $12.5 million. A contract is pending.