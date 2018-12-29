On Wednesday night in San Jose, California, Nancy Volland climbed some 45 feet to the top of a billboard near Levi's Stadium, the site of this year's college football national championship game.

There, the longtime Clemson fan and former Charleston resident plans to live for 12 days until Jan. 7, when she hopes the Tigers will play for the national title.

Volland, who was known as Nancy Godwin when she attended Hanahan High School, was one of four winners of ESPN's "Who's In" campaign to promote the College Football Playoff. She's been living atop the billboard with one fan each from Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Alabama, with an ESPN3 livestream observing their adventures.

"Everybody here is great," said Volland, a 1981 Clemson graduate who now lives in Mount Dora, Florida. "It's very lively, and it's a little noisy; we are right in the flight path of the airport."

But hey, it's a free place to stay with free food, and one way to beat the rising cost of being a Clemson football fan.

With the Tigers making their fourth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff — Clemson won the national title in 2016, you may recall — following the Tigers around the country has become an expensive hobby.

Since Clemson's first playoff appearance in 2015, Clemson has traveled to games in Miami, Phoenix (twice), Tampa, New Orleans and now Dallas for Saturday's Cotton Bowl. That's some 12,744 round-trip miles from Clemson; and it will be some 17,872 miles if the Tigers make it to the Jan. 7 title game in San Jose.

At 25 miles per gallon and $2.28 per gallon (the current U.S. average), that's more than $1,600 in gas alone for seven games of playoff football.

Flying? Flights from Greenville/Spartanburg to Dallas started at about $800 last week, and it's about the same for flights from Charleston to San Jose next week. Figure at least $150 to $200 a night for a decent hotel, as well.

And then there's the cost of tickets.

Reports say this year's College Football Playoff tickets are some of the most expensive since the playoff began in 2014.

According to TicketIQ.com, the national semifinal game between Clemson and Notre Dame was the priciest for a semifinal in the CFP era, with an average asking price of $666 on the secondary market. The Orange Bowl game between Alabama and Oklahoma had an average asking price of $488.

On Stubhub, the lowest get-in price for the Cotton Bowl was $157 as of Friday.

TicketIQ says the average asking price for the national championship game is $2,155. That's nearly as much as the 2016 title game, when the average price was $2,898 to see Deshaun Watson and Clemson beat Alabama. Last year's title game, between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta, commanded an average asking price of $4,040.

Again on Stubhub, the lowest priced ticket for this year's championship game was $653 as of Friday.

Angela Rola of Charleston and her husband made the trip to the Sugar Bowl last year, and they flew to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl last week. Their daughter, Elizabeth, is on the Tiger Dancers dance team.

"It's definitely worth the cost," Rola said. "If you are smart, there's always a way to make it happen economically if that's an issue. But last year's experience at the Sugar Bowl made us want to come again this year, so it's definitely worth it."

Rola said making flight arrangements as soon as possible is key.

"You've got to be ready to jump on a flight right away," she said Friday, before Clemson's pep rally at Texas Live. "We watched the flights and mapped it out, and as soon as we knew that we had made the playoff, we jumped on the flight right away. We try to use hotel points, and there are so many chains out here it's easy to do that."

Last year, Clemson fans streaming into New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl semifinal against Alabama helped create an economic impact of some $200 million. The Cotton Bowl is expected to have an impact of up to $90 million on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The sacrifices that Clemson fans make to follow the Tigers are not lost on the players. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell recalls the "sea of orange" at the 2016 title game in Tampa.

"We always travel big," Ferrell said last week. "And that just shows our fan base is so loyal to us. That's something I will never forget from my time being here. When we travel, we travel big. It doesn't matter. We don't have to be in Death Valley to make it a home game. I love that, man. It's been amazing to see."

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the fans can make a difference in the game.

"I think in games like this, it's really important when you've got kind of a neutral place," he said. "When you have fans willing to go long distances to see you play, it helps a lot."

And if the Tigers make it to San Jose, they will find Nancy Volland waiting for them atop the ESPN billboard. She was a senior when the Tigers won their first national title in 1981, and she joined her daughter — also a Clemson senior at the time — to watch Clemson win its second title in Tampa.

Morning everyone! One day left until the Cotton Bowl! Go Tigers! Everyone vote at the site below, Tjgers need to show up big! Pass it on to other tiger fans!@ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @CottonBowlGame @ClemsonTigerNet #Espnbillboard https://t.co/gR4Icdn4P4 — Nancy Godwin Volland (@tigermom_NancyV) December 28, 2018

Clemson fans can follow Volland on Twitter (@tigermom_NancyV) and search #espnbillboard for more details.

"I'm here to represent Clemson nation," she said. "Because we need to show that Clemson has the best fans in the nation."

Grace Raynor contributed to this report.