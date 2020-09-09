For Charleston County 911 calls, recorded announcement will replace ringing

Charleston County 911 callers will hear a new recorded announcement starting Thursday that will replace the usual ringing.

The 911 call-taking process will remain the same, and the announcement won't delay the call being answered, officials said.

The announcement will let callers know the call has been received, and they'll be asked not to hang up the phone.

The county's consolidated dispatch decided to make the change after concerns that citizens were hanging up on 911 calls if not answered on the first or second ring, Jim Lake, the dispatch director, said in a press release.

If a caller does hang up, then another line will get tied up calling that number back, Lake said. That can cause problems if the office is fielding many calls at once.

During August, Charleston County's 911 center received 5,734 emergency calls and 6,722 non-emergency calls. Officials said that in the case of non-emergencies, citizens should call 843-743-7200 instead of 911 to reach law enforcement. Non-emergency calls can delay responses to actual emergencies.

Officials offered tips for 911 callers: Stay calm and speak clearly, answer questions succinctly, provide a location and do not hang up until directed.