The organizers of the Folly Gras Festival, which takes place as a Mardi Gras-themed block party on Folly Beach, announced on Monday that they have decided to cancel the annual event after "unfortunate incidents" during the weekend's festivities.
At the 11th annual Folly Gras Festival on Saturday, the Folly Beach Police Department cited several isolated incidents and arrests.
"What I saw out there was a lot of intoxicated folks and a large crowd, and we did our best to contain the situation and took a lot of people to jail," said Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath. "We were busy the whole time."
The exact number of incidents was not immediately on hand, said Gilreath.
Gilreath said he has covered seven of the 11 Folly Gras events in the past and that both this year and 2017 were "exceptionally busy" for the department. He added that Folly Gras has historically been one of the busiest events of the year, in comparison to other Folly Beach street festivals such as the Sea & Sand Festival and Follypalooza.
According to the Folly Association of Business, which hosts the event, there were a record 11,000 attendees at this year's Folly Gras. Despite increased security to address crowd control issues, there were still a significant number of isolated incidents, they said.
The type of incidents were not noted.
In addition to record crowds, several party buses pulled into the Folly boat launch. Security also refused entry to dozens of people who appeared intoxicated upon their arrival to the event.
“We want to thank all of the people who came out to Folly Gras to have fun and we apologize for those few people who don’t respect our community and have to ruin everyone else’s good time,” said Folly Association of Business President Steve Carroll. “Honestly, we feel that Folly Gras has essentially outgrown its venue; the venue being our quaint little beach town. At this point, it is not what we need for the city, the businesses or the community so we’re going to put it to rest.”
Carroll also said that this event in particular has seemingly attracted some "unsavory people" whose actions do not align with the association's mission to provide wholesome and enjoyable events to the community.
"The events we host are vital for our business community and allow us to do some great things like funding expensive fireworks shows that benefit the Charleston area as a whole," Carroll said. "We need the events but we’re determined to find a better way to celebrate Folly Beach than what Folly Gras has become.”
Folly Beach has long been known as a funky retreat off the Holy City peninsula, where surfers congregate, sunbathers lounge and locals and visitors gather.
In 2012, the Folly Beach city council passed an emergency alcohol ban ordinance after busloads of people arrived on the beach to celebrate the Fourth of July and incited a riot in which enforcement officers were injured. A total of 16 tickets were issued that day.
