The city of Folly Beach will open at 1 p.m. today and end the curfew.

The Municipal Emergency Operation Center will begin scaling back operations and moving back towards normal operations, according to a release from the city.

As the sun rose over Charleston County this morning the National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Florence was creeping across the Pee Dee at 2 mph.

Maximum sustained winds from the once-hurricane were down to 50 m.p.h. Along the coast to the south, Charleston County residents woke to a gusty, rainy day, and breathed a sigh of relief.

Instead of a 2-to-4-foot storm surge on the barrier islands, inshore tides were two feet below normal, Sullivan's Island reported, as Florence winds blew out to sea.

And while North Carolina saw feet of rain, and catastrophic flooding was expected along some rivers, the Charleston area was expected to get perhaps a few inches of rain.

On Isle of Palms, the Police Department reported "light rain and wind" shortly before 9 a.m., and no significant damage.

Downed trees and power lines caused some problems overnight. U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant was briefly closed in both directions after a power line fell across the highway near Hamlin Road, but the closure was brief.

Saturday morning, the town's Police Department tweeted a photo of a small tree that fell on Anna Knapp Boulevard.

We have a small tree down on Anna Knapp Blvd. #mtpsc pic.twitter.com/XyfaN5X8yt — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 15, 2018

Berkeley Electric Cooperative and South Carolina Electric & Gas combined reported fewer than 300 customers without power.