Folly Beach isn't closed to incoming traffic yet, but town officials will close the bridge to people travelling onto the island on 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Tim Goodwin said town officials originally planned to start blocking inbound traffic at 8 a.m. Tuesday but instead will keep monitoring the track of Hurricane Florence. The town will not block outbound lanes, as all of Charleston County is under an evacuation order starting at noon.
Category 4 Florence is projected by the National Weather Service to make landfall between Wilmington and Jacksonville, N.C., on Friday, but the effects of the massive cyclone were projected to stretch for hundreds of miles in either direction.
Goodwin said that the decision on when to block incoming traffic also depends in part on how many people leave the island.
"The restricted access is more for protecting people’s property," he said.
Sullivan's Island will not block or reverse lanes on its bridge, Town Administrator Andy Benke said Monday.
On Isle of Palms, authorities will advise against traveling over the bridge onto the island when sustained winds have reached over 40 miles per hour.
That's roughly the point when emergency responders will get off the roads, because their vehicles and equipment cannot function in sustained high winds.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll said residents were preparing for the storm on Tuesday morning.
"People are working on houses and stuff like that," he said.