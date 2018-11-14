A Folly Beach police sergeant was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed the officer's identity as Sgt. Shane Smith.
Smith was driving a Folly Beach Police Department vehicle when he was involved in a crash in Ladson, Southern said.
Details were limited Wednesday night but the Highway Patrol took Smith into custody on Folly Road near Pittsfield Circle, he said.
According to booking information available through the Al Cannon Detention Center, Smith, 44, has been charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Smith has been placed on administrative leave, according to Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.
Further information involving the investigation was not available Wednesday.