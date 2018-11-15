A Folly Beach police sergeant who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence left the scene of a prior crash and was in possession of another person's prescription medication at the time of his arrest, authorities said.
Shane Lucas Smith, 44, of Sweet Alyssum Drive in Ladson, was involved in a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 78 and College Park Road prior to his arrest, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Smith was driving a marked, 2015 Folly Beach Police Department SUV and rear-ended a 2016 Honda that was waiting to make a right turn, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman.
The sergeant spoke with the Honda's driver but left the scene, Southern said.
A short time later, Charleston County emergency dispatchers received calls about a Folly Beach police vehicle driving erratically on eastbound Interstate 26, he said.
Authorities sent out a call for officers to be on the lookout, Southern said. A Charleston police officer spotted Smith's SUV on Folly Road and stopped it near Pittsfield Circle.
The Highway Patrol was called to the traffic stop because they were investigating the crash in Ladson, he said. Smith took a breath test, which recorded 0 percent blood alcohol content, but refused to take blood or urine tests.
Troopers searched Smith's SUV and found a CVS prescription bottle of oxycodone containing 27 unmarked blue and white capsules, according to an arrest affidavit. The medication was prescribed to someone else.
He was charged with one count each of DUI and possession of Schedule II narcotic, which is defined as a substance with a high potential for abuse that might lead to severe addiction but that does have some medical use.
Authorities did not state how Smith obtained the opioid drug.
The sergeant was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, said Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.
He was released on his own recognizance after appearing in Charleston County Bond Court Thursday.