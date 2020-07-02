Folly Beach passes ordinance banning live music past 9 p.m. in time for July 4th

Live music will no longer be allowed in Folly Beach bars and restaurants past 9 p.m. after the City Council held a special emergency meeting Thursday morning.

The rule, which goes into affect at noon Friday, could remain in place until Aug. 25.

According to the initial proposed ordinance, based on the city's current noise ordinance language, the parameters would have included "noise from any musician, musical instrument, television, radio, CD player or other device or apparatus making or reproducing musical or other sounds."

That verbiage was shifted to just apply to live entertainment, including live music, DJs, karaoke, bingo and trivia competitions.

In addition, art villages, farmers markets and other vendor-based events are now prohibited entirely.

There will be a $100 fine for violating the ordinance the first two times, with possibility for a business licence suspension on the third violation, according to Mayor Tim Goodwin.

Council members said the rules, condoned by several local business owners, were being put in place to try to prevent large crowds from forming on the island during the pandemic.

"Everyone chip in and do what’s right and let’s bring these numbers down,” said council member D.J. Rich.

Some Folly Beach businesses that have already taken a significant financial hit from being closed for a duration of the pandemic are concerned this new rule will effectively shut them down early and result in lost revenue.

The current noise ordinance allows music on weekdays until 10 p.m. and weekends until 11 p.m., with exceptions on holidays, allowing for an extra hour.

"Live music is part of the business model, and Folly is known for that," said Greg Marshall, managing partner of The Washout.

Music is a huge draw at the restaurant and bar with an expansive patio and outdoor space. Marshall planned to have live music going until midnight for Fourth of July, and said he fears not having it will turn away much-needed late-night customers.

Marshall said he already plans to have security guards enforcing limited capacity for the holiday weekend, but he wishes public safety would provide more help instead of putting the pressure solely on business employees to enforce mandates.

"We won’t allow people to come in without masks, and we're doing everything we can to make sure our staff is safe, but there's only so much we can do with such an expected large crowd coming," Marshall said.

Stratton Moore, a local drummer who lives on Folly Beach and plays at a variety of island establishments, fears the new noise ordinance is just an excuse for council to advance a rule they've been trying to pass for a while now.

He compared it to the alcohol ban in 2012 in reaction to a surge of unruly intoxicated beachgoers. That ban, which Moore said he believes was rushed without proper community consideration, is still in affect today.

"In a time where things are already rough on bars and musicians, this is another slap in the face," Moore said. "My main concern is this won't be a temporary thing, but will become the norm."

Moore, who had the coronavirus in mid-June, believes he caught it from playing a show at Surf Bar, where he said social distancing wasn't being fully enforced. He said he played the show at his own risk and knew this could be the consequence.

Erik Swartz of Surf Bar said the bar has currently suspended its live music entertainment in the wake of the pandemic.

For the Fourth of July weekend, late-night shows are already on some Folly Beach bars' calendars, including bluegrass trio The Ol 55's at The Washout.

Among other Folly Beach bars and restaurants that typically host live music are Loggerhead's Beach Grill, Snapper Jacks, Planet Follywood, Chico Feo and The Drop-In.

According to DHEC, the City of Folly Beach has had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases and a total estimated 107 cases as of June 29.