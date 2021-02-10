Folly Beach passes 1st reading of proposal to ban smoking on beachfront, access points

FOLLY BEACH — City Council is a step closer to banning smoking on the open beach and beach-access points after first reading of a crackdown ordinance passed Feb. 9.

Some members of City Council want to put an end to cigarette butt litter and the associated environmental impacts.

First reading of the proposal passed 4-3. If it passes a final reading, it would ban smoking, holding and carrying a lighted or activated smoking product on the sand and beach-access points only.

Prohibited items would include cigarettes, pipes, cigars and electronic smoking devices, such as vapes. Disposal of these products would only be allowed in designated containers.

Councilwoman Amy Ray said a smoke-free beach is not a new idea and neither are cigarette receptacles and smoking litter education.

“There’s been a tremendous and conscientious amount of effort towards reducing the amount of smoking litter on our beach, and I’m grateful for those who participate in this work every day, especially in the summer,” Ray said at the meeting.

Ray started an online petition last year to ban smoking on Folly Beach because of the impacts cigarette butts have on the environment, including wildlife and marine animals. She said cigarette butts are typically the No. 1 source of litter found during beach sweeps.

The butts and their filters can leach toxic chemicals into the water and soil, which could be lethal for small animals like shrimp and crabs. The items have been found in dead animals, including fish, sea turtles and birds.

Councilman D.J. Rich, who voted against the proposal, said he is unsure why e-cigarettes and vaping products are among the prohibited items when the ordinance is intended to reduce a “primary source of litter” on the beachfront.

“So if it’s truly a litter-prevention ordinance, why include vape pens and things of that sort,” Rich said.

Ray said the ordinance is not only targeting trash, but health, too. She said the avoidance of the health component in the ordinance is because people know smoking is bad for them and they can make their own choices regarding that.

Chief Andrew Gilreath, Folly Beach’s public safety director, said people often leave things on the beach and then go back and get them after they get in the water.

“So it’s a very difficult place specifically to deal with litter because somebody might argue, ‘I was coming right back. I just went for a swim.’ Or whatever the case may be,” Gilreath said. “So it is tough.”

People who violate the ban could be fined $25 the first time, $50 for a second offense within a year and $100 for any other violation within the same year.