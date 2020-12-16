Folly Beach killer Richard Valenti dies in hospital after long illness

Richard Valenti, the convicted killer of teenage girls on Folly Beach in the 1970s, has died following a long illness, authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Valenti, 77, died at 1:50 p.m. at a hospital, said Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
His death, from natural causes, was not related to COVID-19, Shain said.
Valenti had been hospitalized since Nov. 18, she said, adding that he'd been sick for "a very long time," and that he spent much of 2020 in and out of hospitals or infirmary units.
He received two life sentences in 1974 for the killings of Alexis Ann Latimer, 13, and Sherri Jan Clark, 14.
The teens went for a walk on Folly Beach in May 1973 and never returned. After 10½ months, their bodies were unearthed from shallow graves in the sand near Valenti's home.
Then-31 years old, Valenti was a former sailor stationed at Charleston Naval Base. Authorities learned he kidnapped the girls at gunpoint and forced them into his house.
He told police he bound and gagged them, tied them by their necks to overhead water pipes, kicked chairs out from under them and watched as they struggled.
The body of 16-year-old Mary Earline Bunch was also discovered buried in the sand near the bodies of Clark and Latimer.
At the time of his trial, a prosecutor described Valenti as a "sexual deviant." He was convicted of Latimer's and Clark's deaths.
Valenti was also charged with strangling Bunch in 1974 and attacking five other women, but wasn't convicted on those counts.
Although most people convicted of murder or other violent crimes in South Carolina are not eligible for parole today, a law was in place at the time Valenti was sentenced that made him eligible to come up for parole every two years.
All his bids were denied.
