Folly Beach fishing pier closing Oct. 19 for two-year replacement project after shipworm damage

FOLLY BEACH — Park officials will close the fishing pier here on Oct. 19 to begin replacing the structure that has become heavily damaged by shipworms.
The replacement effort will take during the next 28 months at a cost of $14 million.
The construction on the 1,039-foot span will take place in phases, though it will remain closed to the public until 2023, officials said in a Friday press conference.
The pier has been a popular attraction since it opened more than two decades ago. But, for years now, shipworms have been slowly destroying the pilings meant to hold up the iconic wooden structure. Shipworms are saltwater clams resembling worms that bore into wood so destructively they are derisively called “termites of the sea.” The worms were so much of a scourge during the wooden ship sailing days that hulls were sheathed in copper to protect them.
The shipworms bury themselves within wood where they then grow in length and diameter. The entrance holes may never grow, but the interior of the wood could develop a damaging honeycomb-like appearance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Structural damage from shipworms in salt or brackish water is a problem worldwide, the agency said.
The Folly Beach Pier's most damaged pilings have been encased in cement to slow the deterioration and keep the structure safe. But timber pile piers typically last only about 20 to 25 years. The pier on Folly Beach is right at that mark.
The county parks commission said the new structure will feature all of the beloved elements of the former, including fishing stations, good views of sunrise and sunsets and the Moonlight Mixer dance series.
