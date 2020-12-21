Folly Beach councilwoman wants to ban smoking, starts online petition

FOLLY BEACH – A proposal to ban smoking on the Folly Beach sands and beach access points could make its way to the city council for approval as early as February.

The goal is to put an end to cigarette butt litter and reduce associated environmental impacts.

Folly Beach City Councilwoman Amy Ray said there are several beach sweeps held each year, and cigarette butts are typically the number one source of litter. The butts are bad for the environment and could cause harm to wildlife and marine animals.

These butts and their filters have been found in dead animals including fish, sea turtles and birds. The items can also leach toxic chemicals into the water and soil, which could be lethal for small animals like shrimp and crabs.

Ray started an online petition to ban smoking on Folly Beach for these reason and has aided Interim City Administrator Aaron Pope in developing a proposal for a smoke-free beach. The proposed ordinance prohibits smoking plus holding and carrying a lighted or activated smoking product only on the sand and at beach access points.

The prohibited products include cigarettes, pipes, cigars and electronic smoking devices. The disposal of these products would only be allowed in designated containers.

People who violate the ban could be fined $25 the first time, $50 for a second time within one year and $100 for any other violation within the same year.

Pope said the idea for a ban was brought up in a city council work session in November. The city's proposal is available for review, and public comments are being accepted. The proposal could be brought before the city council at a meeting in February.

Folly Beach wouldn’t be the first beach in the state to initiate a smoking ban if the proposal is approved. The Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are among the beaches in the Palmetto State with smoking bans already in place.

Susan Hill Smith, an Isle of Palms councilwoman, said the city’s beach-wide smoking ban went into effect in early 2020. The ban was prompted by an influx of cigarette butts on the beach.

Nearly 7,000 cigarette butts were collected by volunteers on the beach in the Isle of Palms in 2019.

“We could see that cigarette butts were our No. 1 form of litter that we were collecting,” Smith said. “We could see that in statistics, but really, anybody who came off the beach after spending a half an hour cleaning up around the front beach area would tell us how many cigarette butts they had collected.”

Smith said cigarette butts contribute both to toxicity and to the problem of micro-plastics in the beaches and oceans.

Ray said every small step to protect the beach and protect marine and wildlife is worth it. And she said she feels people are happy to see something is being done in Folly Beach.

“We want to do what we can to enjoy it and keep it clean,” Ray said. “And if this makes a difference, you know, that can only benefit everyone.”