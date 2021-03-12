Folly Beach bans smoking after a push to eliminate cigarette butt litter

FOLLY BEACH — The Folly Beach City Council officially passed a smoking ban this week after more than a yearlong push from Surfrider Foundation Charleston to eliminate cigarette butt litter on the sand.

People who violate the ban could be fined $25 the first time, $50 for a second offense within a year and $100 for any other violation within the same year.

The ordinance was passed by the council 4-3 on March 10. Council members D.J. Rich and Dr. Katherine Houghton and Mayor Tim Goodwin each voted against the ban that targets smoking on the open beach and beach-access points.

The new rule will prohibit smoking, holding and carrying a lighted or activated smoking product on the sand and at beach-access points only.

Prohibited items would include cigarettes, pipes, cigars and electronic smoking devices such as vapes. Disposal of these products would only be allowed in designated containers.

The Surfrider Foundation launched a Hold On to Your Butt campaign at Folly Beach last summer which included the installation of 20 cigarette butt receptacles and education signs at businesses and the beach's main access points.

Portable ashtrays were also provided to businesses for distribution to patrons.

The organization has collected data for the last year, and even with the COVID-19 pandemic, they collected more than 13,000 cigarette butts during beach sweeps on Folly beach alone.

This new ban is helping the group with its goal of eliminating cigarette butts from natural wildlife and coastal habitats and protecting beaches and waterways, said Becky Sheftall, coordinator for the Hold On to Your Butt campaign.

The butts and their filters can leach toxic chemicals into the water and soil, which could be lethal for small animals such as shrimp and crabs. The items have been found in dead animals including sea turtles, fish and birds.