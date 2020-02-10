You are the owner of this article.
Following massive fire, partners remain committed to redeveloping old Chicora school

Old Chicora Elementary School (copy)
The former Chicora Elementary School building on Success Street. File/Staff

 Brad Nettles/Staff

The timeline for reopening a long vacant North Charleston school remains uncertain after the building was extensively damaged in a fire over the weekend.

The former Chicora Elementary School was slated to open next year as a new home for Allegro Charter School of Music, a middle and high school that infuses music into its curriculum, and several other uses. But the plans could be delayed as Metanoia, the nonprofit that has been leading efforts to redevelop the building, expects to see additional expenses to revitalize the former educational facility.

"I think there is a path where we still get the school open in 2021," said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia. "The best answer is we just don’t know.”

Stanfield said a previously determined March 17 closing date for the $20 million project will be pushed back. He said no one has backed out of funding the redevelopment, which will be paid for with tax credits, and contributions from Allegro and the city of North Charleston.

Since 2017, Metanoia has been transforming the dilapidated structure into a space for the community. In addition to housing Allegro, the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will operate artists studios and the building's performing arts center. The revitalized facility will also feature an early childhood education program.

Stanfield said the nonprofit remains committed to that effort.

"This is not the end of the story," he said. "We’re not giving up on this project.

“We’ve always done this work on faith. For us, faith is believing, in spite of the circumstances. We’re not giving up. We do genuinely feel like there is a path forward.”

North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews firefighters were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Saturday, where they witnessed flames rising through the school auditorium's roof.

Crews couldn’t safely enter the building, so ladder trucks and large hose lines were used to fight the fire from above, North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said.

The flames brought extensive damage to the building's 300-seat auditorium, where the roof caved in and destroyed everything beneath, Stanfield said. 

The investigation on scene is done but follow up work continues on the origin and cause of the fire, said Julazadeh, who added there will likely not be any determination in the next few days because of the follow up work.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Those who want to assist Metanoia during this time can make financial donations online at pushingforward.org.

Reach Rickey Dennis at 937-4886. Follow him on Twitter @RCDJunior.

