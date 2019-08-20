A District 4 constituent school board member is trying to change the perception of North Charleston’s schools — one vinyl sticker at a time.
Andrea Bailey Erb, vice chairwoman of North Charleston’s constituent school board, spent Tuesday afternoon at Northwoods Middle School installing positive messages and affirmations on bathroom stall doors throughout the building.
She used an electronic cutting machine to create colorful vinyl stickers with phrases like “Be kind,” “Dream big” and “Be a voice, not an echo.”
Constituent Board Member Lorena Jordan got the idea to install positive messages in school bathrooms after seeing something similar on social media last week.
Bailey Erb loved the idea, but she had to act fast: Charleston County students start school Wednesday. She reached out to Northwoods' principal for permission and got to work making the vinyl stickers in time to install them Tuesday.
The 50 stickers probably cost around $30 to make and a few hours to install — "Cheap if it can make even the slightest difference in someone's day," Bailey Erb said.
The messages may be small, but she hopes they will have a lasting impact.
“So many fights or discussions between kids happen in the bathrooms, and if they could just stop for one second and have something good to see, maybe it will help them,” she said.
Sandra Riepke, an assistant principal at Northwoods, said the messages are part of a larger effort to create meaningful connections with the school's students.
"That's the thing I think we're trying to tell our kids. 'You can do whatever you want to do if you put your mind to it. Work hard and put your mind to it. There are people in this building that will always be there to support you,' " she said.
Bailey Erb said she ultimately hopes her efforts encourage North Charleston parents and officials to become more involved with local schools.
“In North Charleston there’s a negative connotation, and I'm sick of it,” she said. “The first way to bring it up has got to be our schools. We've got to pay attention to the kids.”
Riepke agreed: “Over the past couple years we've been trying to change the culture and climate of this building and also with the community.”
The school already had positive messages in some bathrooms that were repainted last summer. But when Bailey Erb approached Principal Colleen Knauer with the idea to put additional more messages on stall doors, the addition was welcomed.
“Getting the community involved, especially someone from the district, is very important," Riepke said. “Just trying to get the community involved and get parents involved in there in middle school is hard.”
Last year, the state Department of Education identified a list of low-performing schools deemed in need of "comprehensive support and intervention." Of the nine Charleston County schools identified, eight are in North Charleston.
Bailey Erb, who also is running for a North Charleston City Council seat this fall, said she hopes to add the stickers to stalls in more schools in the future.