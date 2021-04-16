Florida kidnapping suspect killed in crash after chase with SC police

A Florida kidnapping suspect was killed in a crash while fleeing St. George police this week, authorities said.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as 56-year-old Boynton Beach, Fla., resident Stephen B. Swears, who died April 15 after his vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 15 and struck another vehicle head-on.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins, the crash happened at 11:35 a.m. on Highway 15 near Fox Run Road.

A 2013 Ford Mustang driven by Swears was headed south on the highway and trying to elude law enforcement when the driver ran off the road, lost control and went over into the northbound lane, where it struck a 2012 Ford Fusion headed north.

The Fusion's driver survived the crash, but was hospitalized, Collins said.

St. George Police Chief Brett Camp said the chase began after federal marshals informed his agency Swears was in their area and was wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault in the West Palm Beach, Fla., area.

Upon searching for him in a national crime database, they saw he was to be considered armed and dangerous, Camp said.

Officers knew he was traveling north on Interstate 95 and were able to catch up to him, beginning the chase, the chief said.

The pursuit lasted about 22 minutes before ending in the crash, Camp said.

The Fusion's driver remains hospitalized, but the person's condition was not available Friday.

The drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles and they were both wearing seat belts, Collins said.