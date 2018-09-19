Spared the worst effects from Hurricane Florence, mayors in and around Charleston have joined forces to raise money for those who weren't.
Theirs is one option among several for those wanting to help out storm victims.
The Lowcountry Mayors’ Disaster Relief Fund and the Coastal Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund are collecting donations online at coastalcommunityfoundation.org/disasterrelief.
Donors may specify where they would like their money to go in the comments section.
The fund was endorsed by mayors of Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Harleyville, St. George, McClellanville, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Reevesville and James Island.
“We count our blessings, and one way to count those blessings is to make sure we reach out to those who were not as blessed as we are," North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. "We expect that to happen when we get hit. ... This could have been us."
Meanwhile, other volunteers are flying emergency supplies north to flood-stricken areas. Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, operated by Charleston County Aviation Authority, is serving as a command post for this effort.
The airport serves as a drop-off location 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for items such as diapers, clean and usable clothing, batteries, toiletries, dry food goods, non-perishable food and bleach. Due to weight considerations, the pilots flying the small general aviation planes will not transport bottled water.
Donations are tax deductible.
The American Red Cross also is raising money for Florence victims, either by calling 800-435-7669 or online at redcross.org/donate/hurricane-florence-donations.html.
Also, some businesses also are helping out. For instance, Harris Teeter, a grocery store chain headquartered near Charlotte, is asking its shoppers and employees to consider make financial donations in any amount to support the American Red Cross in its Florence relief efforts.