Hurricane Florence has so far claimed nine lives in South Carolina.
Here's a glance at who they were:
Amber Dawn Millwood Lee, 61
Lee, who was born in Union, lived over the state line in Gastonia, according to her obituary. She died while driving on Sept. 14, after her truck collided with a fallen tree that was suspended 6 feet above the ground near the Upstate town of Jonesville.
Lee managed a family business in the town — The Café, a small diner.
She was a graduate of Wofford College, according to the obituary. Lee leaves behind a fiancé, John Stewart, of Gastonia; two children, Sarah and Charles Lee, of Charlotte; a sister; two brothers; and two stepsisters.
Her Facebook account features pictures of dogs and cats: injured animals, lost animals, and above all, pictures of animals waiting to be adopted. Her obituary mentioned her own "furbabies" by name: Chloe and Buddy.
Lee's funeral was held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, her family requested memorials to Friends of Union SC Animal Shelter, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Mark Carter King, 63, and Debbie Collins Rion, 61
King and Rion, of Loris, died on Sept. 14 from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside their home.
The couple, who had children early in life, drifted apart, and then reconciled in their later years. They often hosted family dinners for their children and grandchildren, according to a profile of the couple in The Sun News.
King was a car salesman at the Bell and Bell dealership in Little River. Rion was a retired teacher, having spent 36 years at Daisy Elementary School, according to her obituary.
The couple left behind two children, Justin King and Nichole Black, as well as five grandchildren.
Michael Dalton Prince, 23
Prince, a Georgetown native, was a passenger in a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 when the vehicle hit water on a street near Plantersville Road. It flipped and went into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver and another passenger escaped, but Prince did not.
Prince was the father of a son and daughter, with another son, to be named Michael Dalton Prince Jr., on the way, according to his obituary. He's survived by the mother of his children, Angelica Faith Goulde, a brother and two half brothers.
His funeral was held Thursday in Georgetown.
Rhonda Rebecca Hartley, 30
Hartley died on Sept. 16 after she lost control of her truck and hit a tree on Pond Branch Road in Lexington County.
She was born in West Columbia and lived in Leesville, working as a clerk at a peanut shop, according to her obituary. Her survivors include a young daughter, Aylah Ariana Calderon; the father of her child, Salvador Calderon Fernandez; and four sisters.
Hartley's mother, Joan Singleton, described her daughter as a loving parent. Singleton said her daughter had recently finished renovating a home with Fernandez.
"She was a one-in-a-million kind of girl," Singleton said. "Sweet. God, she was sweet."
Funeral services were held Wednesday. The family requested donations to the SC Autism Society, in lieu of flowers.
Jeffrey Brian Youngren, 42
Youngren, of Elgin, was a devoted member of his local congregation, The River Church, according to his obituary. He was driving westbound on Interstate 20 on Sept. 16 when his truck collided with a bridge support beam near Camden.
Youngren was an employee of Kershaw County's Parks and Recreation Department.
He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Brenda Champion, of Elgin, and Jeffrey Youngren, of Alabama. He also leaves behind two sisters and a brother.
Nicolette Green, 43
Nicolette Green was one of two women who died in a Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van when the vehicle was inundated by floodwaters in Marion County on Tuesday.
Green grew up in Pennsylvania, according to a report in The New York Times. She moved south, to Myrtle Beach, when her parents retired there.
She was herself the mother of four children, though one, Otto, died of bone cancer at the age of 7, according to the Times and Facebook posts by a member of the Green family.
Green was in the van on Sept. 18 because she was being transported to a medical facility as she sought assistance with mental health issues. Jewels Green, who identified herself as a sister on Facebook, wrote that her sibling had struggled with depression for more than 20 years, and the Times reported that she had been taking medication for schizophrenia.
The funeral will be held in Lock Haven, Pa., on Tuesday, Jewels Green wrote on Facebook.
Wendy Newton, 45
Newton also died in the transport van on Tuesday.
She was a native of Shallotte, N.C., and had three children, according to the Times report. Her daughter, Allison, told the newspaper that Newton had gone to McLeod Hospital in Loris the morning of the day she died. Newton had been dealing with mental illness for years and was occasionally hospitalized in the past.
Details on funeral arrangements had not been published as of Thursday.
Charles Carter, 81
On Wednesday, Carter was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and crashed after encountering high water on Carolina Church Road in Dillon County.
Cpl. Sonny Collins, a Highway Patrol spokesman, on Thursday attributed the death to Florence, after the vehicle was found submerged off the road and Carter was found dead inside. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Gilbert confirmed that Friday.
"He was swept off the road by water, and he died to drowning,” Gilbert said. Carter lived in Bishopville.