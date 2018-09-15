Florence was a bit of a dud, but don't let down your guard just yet as the Charleston area could still expect some flooding. But that possible threat doesn't mean that life isn't returning back to normal.
For those who stayed and those who evacuated, here are a few tips that you might find useful this weekend.
Evacuation order and traffic
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties on Saturday. Evacuation orders remain in place for all zones in Georgetown and Horry counties.
Roadways are back to normal on Interstate 26. That means you can head toward Charleston on the interstate. Eastbound lanes were reversed on Tuesday for traffic leaving the city and were restored to westbound traffic Thursday night.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has asked that citizens returning to the area remain patient and expect lengthy travel times, potentially blocked roadways or detours back to evacuated areas. Drivers should not go around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.
Trash and debris
The city of Charleston announced Saturday afternoon that residential trash and garbage pickup will resume on the normal schedule starting Monday. Throughout the week, crews will pick up all garbage and debris placed at the curb (excluding e-waste), even bags that do not fit in the cart. Commercial trash and garbage collection will resume Sunday.
Residents in other areas should contact your municipality for more information.
Schools
To all the parents who have been locked up with their kids in the house: the jury is still out on when schools will reopen.
"A decision on state government offices and school closings will be made once local emergency management and law enforcement officials have accessed damage and existing shelter needs," according to a press release from the governor's office.
Charleston County School District had yet to post any news. Berkeley County School District School Board Vice-Chair Mac McQuillen tweeted that he did not expect a decision to be made until Sunday. Dorchester County School District 2 School Board member Justin Farnsworth said in a Facebook post on Saturday the district was still monitoring weather conditions and deciding when to reopen.
Stores and restaurants
Tired of canned soup? You're in luck. As we type, the plywood is being ripped from the windows of several Charleston area restaurants and stores.
Readers should take caution and call ahead to confirm store and restaurant hours, but so far, here are the highlights:
- Several restaurants across the Charleston area are open today. Check out a list of open restaurants compiled by The Post and Courier.
- Some restaurants actually stayed open during Florence, and have been forced to close Saturday because their kitchens ran out of food. Congress in Mount Pleasant, pop-up Kwei Fei, The Royal American and Blind Tiger are closed today for that reason.
- At noon, Publix will open its Charleston stores, Harris Teeter will open some of its stores and Costco will open.
- Doscher's in West Ashley opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m.
Power outages
There are already more than 170,000 power outages throughout the state, according to McMaster. If you need to report an outage, how to do that depends on which utility supplies your electricity. Each of the utilities also has an outage map on its website where you can get updates.
• South Carolina Electric & Gas: Call the automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or report online at sceg.com.
• Santee Cooper: Call 1-888-769-7688 or report online at santeecooper.com.
• Berkeley Electric Cooperative: Call 1-888-253-4232 or report online at berkeleyelectric.coop.
If you lost power and are using a generator, do not use it indoors. Running generators inside homes, garages or other enclosed areas can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.
Medical emergencies
Hospital emergency rooms will continue to treat patients as staff is able. Most, if not all, neighborhood clinics are closed because of the evacuation. Emergency services at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital resumed today.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare will resume normal operations on Monday, as will outpatient services at the Charleston VA Medical Center.
Curfews
Surfers, rejoice. Folly Beach will reopen at 1 p.m. today. A curfew for Horry County is still in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Airport
Charleston International Airport officials re-opened the airport Saturday shortly after McMaster lifted the evacuation order. That doesn't necessarily mean that flights will be landing any time soon; passengers should contact their air carrier for information on cancellations, for rebooking assistance and for information on travel waivers.
Buses
Regular bus service ended Wednesday night. The latest updates from CARTA are at ridecarta.com/Florence, as well as on CARTA’s feeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Those with special needs can call the Charleston County Emergency Public Information Line at 843-746-3900 for transportation options.
Storm updates
Florence made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane and was later downgraded to a tropical storm. The Tri-County area could still expect some flooding in the coming days, though the worst is expected for Berkeley County and northern Charleston County. For the latest forecast, check the National Hurricane Center at nhc.noaa.gov.