COLUMBIA — After Hurricane Florence dealt its historic blow, thousands of volunteers descended upon the Carolinas to help.
They came from Alaska. They came from Hawaii. They came from the Midwest and the Northeast. Included among them are store managers, truck drivers, faith leaders and teachers.
Several thousands arrived to provide around-the-clock assistance for victims of the storm that rained 11 trillion gallons of water on the area, swallowed small-town neighborhoods and left at least nine dead in South Carolina.
The volunteers left behind families and paychecks to work long days for free. Some bunk in emergency shelters. Others helped with water rescues, hooking their airboats or skiffs up to trailers at the end of the day to sleep in their trucks.
Those who didn’t travel to the area have sent help in other ways.
Local churches and charities from Columbia to Charleston loaded vans with supplies and shipped them to hard-hit areas in the Pee Dee. Grocery stores and restaurants pooled donations and major corporations like Walmart raised millions.
Nearly a month after Florence, the Red Cross alone has collected roughly $12.5 million in donations and pledges. The money has helped the group and its volunteers hand out some 300,000 meals and distribute kits with household items like diapers, toothpaste and deodorant for people forced from their homes.
Pushing through
Whitney Leagones, 39, is one of those volunteers.
She signed up in September as she watched Florence make its ominous approach toward the East Coast.
She did it because of her dad, a longtime Columbia firefighter who died two years ago at age 69. He was a CPR instructor for the Red Cross and a first responder in 1989 who pulled bodies from Hurricane Hugo’s wreckage in Charleston.
Leagones, a Columbia manager for AT&T and a single mother of six, is in the fourth week of her deployment handling volunteers’ travel, lodging and registration paperwork. She misses her children. And after a few weeks on the job, she said she hit a wall. She's tired.
But her dad would have told her to push through, she said.
“He’d say just to keep going,” she said. “The end is near.”
Sister city
The community of Columbia, Miss., a sister city of South Carolina’s capital city, is working with charity leaders to raise $5,000 for Florence victims here.
Carlton Thornhill, president of the Hope for Hearts group, said he’ll take the 14-hour drive from Mississippi to deliver the money. He took that same trip to Columbia after the area’s historic flooding in 2015, hauling $10,000 worth of bottled water that he distributed to local hospitals.
The money raised through thousands of small donations for Florence victims will be distributed as direct financial assistance to help cover things like groceries or insurance deductibles for damage to homes and cars, said Catherine Bruce, a Columbia activist who has helped coordinate the effort.
“It’s a very small community,” she said about the Mississippi town. “That they’re able to this is amazing.”
There by you
Another faraway volunteer, DeAndre Sam, 56, from Houston, Texas, said, “When you can help, it’s the right thing to do.”
After Florence hit, his family-owned Texas moving company agreed to haul two trailers filled with emergency supplies to South Carolina, some 35,000 pounds of water, non-perishable food and clothing.
The truck driver, Presley Kelly, 61, took the 17-hour trip from Houston to Georgetown. That added up to about $10,000 in fuel and other costs for Sam’s company. But he said he agreed to help after he saw the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in his community last year, including flooding the first floor of his own home.
“It’s ironic, but unfortunate situations create so much humanity,” he said. “People you never knew, would be there right by you.”