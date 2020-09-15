Florence police shootout suspect to appear in court Wednesday

A South Carolina man charged with shooting seven police officers in an October 2018 ambush near Florence that killed two of them will appear in court Wednesday.

According to a transportation order filed in Florence County court on Friday, authorities plan pick up Frederick Hopkins Jr. at 9 a.m. from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia and bring him to the Florence County Judicial Center.

The document does not describe the nature of the hearing and court officials were unable to say what time the hearing is scheduled.

Court officials and Hopkins' lawyer were not able to comment on the nature of the hearing because a judge has placed a gag order on all proceedings.

But in a letter to The Post and Courier, Hopkins, 76, said he is seeking immunity in the case based on the "Protection of Persons and Property Act." That law, enacted in 2006, generally allows people to protect their homes from illegal intruders without fear of prosecution. It is commonly referred to as "the castle doctrine" or "stand your ground" laws.

"The Law Enforcement officers were, on or about 3 October 2018, so camouflaged by their accoutrements, garb and tactics, that a normal person of reason could not detect the presence of "Agency Descriptors" and/or badges and all lacked body cameras and exited from numerous unmarked cars and none spoke to me or knocked at my door," he wrote.

Hopkins ambushed three Florence County deputies he knew were coming to his home to conduct a search warrant after his son was accused of sexually abusing his children, authorities said.

He then shot four more officers as they rushed to help their wounded co-workers, investigators said.

In the letter, Hopkins alleges the search warrant was "bogus" and "100% legally defective" because it named him as the property owner when a family trust owned the home.

Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Deputy Farrah Turner were killed in the shooting.

Solicitor Ed Clements is seeking the death penalty for the deaths of the officers.

Hopkins' son, Seth, has since pleaded guilty to raping a young girl between September 2017 and October 2018 at his home. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum term.