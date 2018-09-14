WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hurricane Florence arrived in the Carolinas on Friday morning, making landfall near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. as a Category 1 storm.

By around 8 a.m. gusts peaked at 105 miles per hour, the highest winds in Wilmington in six decades, and rain showers overnight prompted flash flooding warnings for the area.

The initial damage in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach was limited to downed cable lines, toppled trees and some torn roofs, officials said. But as Florence's winds shift inland, along with high tide around noon, the risk of storm surge follows.

Those who tried to get some sleep Thursday night were woken up by Friday's battering winds. On the outskirts of downtown, the pouring rain seemed to fall in all directions. The skies were an overcast fog. The wind rocked tall branches of thin-rooted trees.

The conditions calmed around 10 a.m. as Florence's eye moved south. But heavy wind and rain is expected the continue through Saturday. Wilmington is projected for a deluge of up to 40 inches of rain from the slow-moving storm, inundating the area with what could be catastrophic flooding said Steven Pfaff, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wilmington.

"We're going to be dealing with major to record river flooding," Pfaff said.

The area could also see up to 11 feet of storm surge above ground level, according to the latest forecasts. The storm is expected to hover over the Wilmington area, pushing winds onshore, during three high tides — Friday around noon, past midnight into Saturday and another just after noon Saturday.

Those conditions threaten not just the area's beaches, but all of downtown Wilmington, which is flanked by the Cape Fear River.

"We are a county that is surrounded by water," said Jessica Loeper, a spokeswoman for New Hanover County.

By Thursday night, residents had largely left the area or taken shelter. Downtown's popular Riverwalk, which had drawn a crowd Thursday afternoon, was empty as the power started to go out Thursday night. A deli and the Waffle House on Market Street stayed open.

Wrightsville Beach, expected to perhaps see the worst of the damage, was almost entirely abandoned. As of Thursday night, less than 20 souls had stayed on the island, Town Manager Tim Owens said.

Police kept the public away from Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach, blocking off the bridges to those areas.

More than 80,000 in the area are already without power, Loeper said. Damage reports overnight included a few downed trees over homes. None of the issues were life-threatening, Loeper said.