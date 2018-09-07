Tropical Storm Florence is now moving into warmer water and is expected to become a catastrophic hurricane again by Wednesday.

The odds have increased that it could make landfall on the East Coast anywhere from South Carolina to the north.

Computer runs suggested that Thursday is the earliest any landfall would take place.

The shear winds that weakened it to a tropical storm overnight have likely done all the damage they will, federal forecasters said Friday at midday. High surf pushed up by the tropical storm or hurricane is expected to begin to pound South Carolina this weekend and the risk of dangerous rip currents will rise with it.

"The risk of other direct impacts (besides high surf) associated with Florence along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased," said National Hurricane Center specialist Robbie Berg.

"However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track beyond day five, making it too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude, and timing of these impacts," he said.

The Hurricane Center called for managers along the coast to keep watch and make sure they have preparation plans ready.

Florence at midday Friday had winds of 65 mph and was about 1,000 miles southeast of Charleston.

Mark Malsick, the S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison, said he expects Florence to intensify rapidly on Monday to a major hurricane with winds of 110 mph or more. Major hurricanes are potentially devastating storms.

Until hurricane hunter aircraft begin taking more exacting measurements on Monday the forecast tracks and computer landfall predictions would be expected to change considerably from run to run, he said.

The storm's path is unpredictable because of shifts in the air pressure currents that are steering it.

Behind Florence, two more storms are emerging off Africa in the tropical Atlantic and both are expected to be tropical storms or worse by Tuesday.

What happens with Florence could decide whether they track toward the outer Caribbean islands and potentially the Southeast, forecasters said.