Horry County and Myrtle Beach on South Carolina's northeast coast declared states of emergency Sunday as Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall just north of the Grand Strand near Wilmington on Thursday.

Florence became a hurricane again Sunday morning and is expected to become a potentially devastating hurricane Monday as it sweeps toward the Southeast coast.

A wide swath of the Atlantic seaboard is considered at risk.

Computer model runs began to come more into agreement overnight, and the National Hurricane Center shifted the storm's track prediction farther north.

If Florence makes landfall, that would be expected midday Thursday at the earliest.

The storm's winds could be 140 mph, a Category 4 storm, said Mark Malsick, severe weather liaison of the S.C. Climate Office. The storm also is forecast to meander or stall once it gets inland, bringing flooding rain.

"This storm is looking to make landfall with highly destructive winds and prolonged torrential rainfalls while slowing down to nearly stationary. It is slowly becoming a worst case scenario event," said Charleston-base meteorologist Shea Gibson.

"Catastrophic flooding is becoming more and more of a reality for eastern North Carolina and portions of the Mid-Atlantic."

Coastal South Carolina should start to feel its winds Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center on Sunday warned residents from South Carolina north to keep an eye on this storm.

"There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland," said Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake.

"While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts, interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials," Blake said.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday declared a state of emergency to launch emergency management preparations for the storm statewide. McMaster planned to hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Florence. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening hazards from storm surge and heavy rainfall from the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic region later this week https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cAQTyasGE9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2018

The city of Charleston will make sandbags available from 10:30-5 Sunday at two locations, the old Piggly Wiggly site on Sumar Street and the Public Service building at 2150 Milford St.

Self serve, bring your own shovel, with onsite assistance for those who need it. Limit 10 bags per household.

Sunday at midday the storm had 75 mph winds and was forecast to keep getting stronger as the day went on. It was about 1,500 miles southeast of Charleston. The National Weather Service office in Charleston warned there is a high risk of rip currents, and coastal flooding unrelated to the tropical storm.

Florence has been difficult to predict because the air currents that steer it have been shifting.

"This a rare storm where the intensity forecast has been consistent out to five days with a murkier track forecast for the same period," Malsick said.

As Florence bears down on the Southeast coast, Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to move into the outer Caribbean islands as hurricane with Tropical Storm Helene behind it in the Atlantic, in what meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground, called the craziest peak week of the hurricane season he has ever experienced.