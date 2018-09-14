At 2 p.m. Hurricane Florence was closing on the South Carolina border along the North Carolina coast, half on land and half offshore, crawling at 5 mph.
It was hardly a hurricane, with sustained winds only 75 mph. Its field of hurricane force winds had constricted to span 35 miles and most of those winds were over water. It had turned more to the west, beginning its plod to and through inland South Carolina with its core passing just north of Columbia on Saturday.
But it was still a menace. By Friday afternoon, four people were confirmed dead in North Carolina, including a woman and an infant when a tree fell on their house in Pender County outside Wilmington, near where the storm made landfall.
The core of the storm wasn't expected to reach the Myrtle Beach area until the evening.
Stronger "outer bands" of winds and rain had reached Georgetown. Just before 2:30 p.m., a 43-mph gust was recorded at Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, but the full blast of the bands wasn't expected to reach Berkeley County until 4 p.m. and Charleston later in the afternoon or evening.
The highest gust Myrtle Beach had seen so far was 63 mph at the airport, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The storm "is moving very, very slow," Quagliariello said. "You could probably walk faster than it’s moving right now."
A tropical storm warning was issued for Lexington and Richland counties around Columbia. The warning means winds of 40 mph or more can be expected within 36 hours. The core of the storm is expected to be over that area by Saturday.
In Columbia, state and local government offices had closed, along with schools and the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks football game versus Marshall for Saturday previously was canceled as have most events around the capital city. Some businesses around the region have already made plans to close Saturday.
Earlier, National Hurricane Center meteorologists had dialed back their forecast for how long the hurricane will keep its power.
"Land interaction has taken its toll on the inner-core circulation, and the previously well-defined eye in radar imagery has shrunk," said Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart. "Additional slow weakening is expected today as the center of Florence moves farther inland, with more rapid weakening forecast over the weekend."
The Weather Service earlier cautioned South and North Carolina residents in a tweet that this storm "will be a marathon versus a sprint. In addition to the ongoing, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding, will be a long-term river flood threat WELL INLAND as very heavy rainfall continues to fall in the coming days."
Meanwhile, cloudy Charleston will get windier as the day goes on Friday while Hurricane Florence makes its way into South Carolina. But rain and real gusts likely won't start until the evening here.
Overnight and into Saturday, the tri-county area should feel the worst it will of Hurricane Florence.
"Most of the day is cloudy and windy," said meteorologist Christina Speciale at the National Weather Service office in Charleston. "Conditions will really start to deteriorate overnight."
Once the storm's rain bands move in, tropical storm force winds at 40 mph or stronger. A hurricane watch has been issued "because we can't rule out a hurricane strength gust," Speciale said.
In general, the weather will be testier the farther north of Charleston you are. Areas north of Interstate 26 can expect 4 to 8 inches of rain. South of the interstate, 1 to 3 inches are forecast.
By Sunday, the storm should be moving out.
Southeast SC and southeast GA not only have wind concerns from #Florence but also threats for heavy rain. Notice there is tight rainfall gradient along the South Carolina coastline with greater flooding impacts more likely for areas north of I-26. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/c1Nkko0IS7— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 14, 2018
At 8 a.m. Friday the National Hurricane Center reported Florence ashore after the eye started making landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina starting shortly before 6 a.m.
The storm continued to pack dangerous 90 mph winds. It had wracked the North Carolina coast for six hours before coming in. A wind gust of 105 mph was recorded at the Wilmington International Airport.
Gusts peaked at 108 miles per hour, the highest winds in Wilmington in six decades, and a deluge of rain showers had prompted overnight flash flooding warnings for the area.
Those who tried to get some sleep Thursday night were woken up by Friday's battering winds. The pouring rain seemed to fall in all directions. Florence's calm eye was expected to pass over the area later in the morning, but the storm will continue to strike Wilmington with its high winds and heavy rain throughout the day.
The storm's winds continued to span 80 miles at hurricane force and 195 miles at tropical storm strength. Wilmington is about 170 miles north of Charleston.
Disastrously flooding rain continued to be considered the main threat to the Palmetto State — three years after an historic flood and two years after floods from Hurricane Matthew's rain devastated towns such as Nichols along the North Carolina border.
As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in spots near the eye of the storm and 6 inches fall in the Charleston area. A storm surge of anywhere from 2 to 6 feet was expected along the South Carolina coast from Charleston north.
"The rain from Florence may go well past one or more all-time state records for rainfall from a hurricane or tropical storm," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the private company Weather Underground.
"North Carolina’s state rainfall record from a hurricane is 24.06 inches from Hurricane Floyd in 1999. South Carolina’s is 17.45 inches from Hurricane Beryl in 1994," he said.
That level of deluge will put to the test any number of repairs and improvements made by local governments in the wake of the historic 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
For example, North Charleston has spent more than $100,000 on a hazards mitigation plan, and spent countless employee hours in flood-prone neighborhoods making repairs, cleaning storm drains of debris, trash and silt.
The city used historic flooding data from the last few years’ heavy storms to target their efforts in the problem spots.
Andy Shain, Seanna Adcox, Joseph Cranney and Paul Bowers contributed to this report.